‘Shock Treatment Programme Does More Harm Than Good’

JUVENILE advocates want the government to reconsider bringing back its Shock Treatment programme, saying it could prove counterproductive.

The Ministry of National Security announced the relaunch of the programme last week.

That decision prompted debate on social media between those who believe the programme is likely to be harmful to youngsters and those who believe it could be effective.

Project Youth Justice, a non-governmental organisation headed by attorney Tavarrie Smith that has represented over 100 children and teens in legal and post-legal proceedings, said it is important to protect and guard the wellbeing of children, something Shock Treatment does not accomplish.

The organisation said in a statement: “Shock Treatment films the lives of young men who are put in a variety of disciplinary situations intended to ‘shock’ them into avoiding a life of crime. Participants are frequently shouted at, put through a variety of physical tasks, exposed to prisoners and the morgue. Although the techniques, in and of themselves, are shown to work in certain professions, Shock Treatment has yet to show data of the actual effectiveness of the programme in reducing crime.”

Local research, according to PYJ, has shown: “Children who are frequently exposed to violence in their homes (being sworn at, insulted, threatened, and hit) display signs of failing grades and aggressive/disruptive behaviour as a result.”

PYJ said the study “also demonstrated that young persons who have had violence demonstrated in their homes prior to incarceration were higher than the general population, ie those exposed to violence were more likely to be engaged in adverse behaviours that would lead to incarceration, including general crimes, low educational achievement, and furthering abusive cycles.

“In a study performed by Minnis, Symonette, Stevenson, Pintard-Newry, and Gibson (2010) 54 percent of inmates at Her Majesty’s Prison dropped out of school after being expelled for mostly fighting and bad behaviour. Thirty-one percent of inmates reported being abused (mainly physical) prior to incarceration, with 49 percent of inmates reporting witnessing violence in their homes. Given the research, furthering abusive cycles and violence towards children and teens is not an effective way towards rehabilitation.”

PYJ said Shock Treatment likely contradicts the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals which require that children be protected from violence.

“Instead of furthering the cycle of abuse and mistreatment of youth through entertainment,” the advocates said, “there are long-term and more effective ways to help deal with the cycle of crime and violence. We call on the government of The Bahamas to consider alternative solutions to addressing challenges with young offenders, including: (1) early diversion and disposition of juvenile cases (2) juvenile court reform (3) the need for a Juvenile Justice Bill; (5) restorative justice practices; (6) full and immediate compliance with the UN Convention on the Rights of a Child, and other international commitments on youth justice reforms.”