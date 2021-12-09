January 27 For Local Elections

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

LOCAL government elections are expected to be held on January 27, Family Island Affairs Minister Clay Sweeting said yesterday, as he urged people with a heart for their communities to offer themselves for office.

The last elections were scheduled to be held in June 2020, but were delayed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Local government elections are held every three years.

“The last elections were scheduled to be held in June of 2020,” Mr Sweeting said. “However, due to the global pandemic adjustments had to be made.

“As a result of the issuance of the Emergency Powers Orders, provisions were made for the suspension of local government elections.

“Unfortunately, any procedure to the extension of holding the local government elections after expiration of the orders were void.

“Legislative amendments were made by tabling and passing the COVID-19 Pandemic Special Provisions Bill 2021, which provided for the necessary 90 days allocation to properly facilitate hosting the local government election.”

He continued: “Provisions can now be made to accommodate the local government election process.

“With that being said elections will now be held on January 27, 2022.

“I encourage persons to get involved in the process to ensure that not only the most popular individuals are elected, but that the best persons are elected.”

The local government elections are held under the provisions of the Parliamentary Elections Act.