Mitchell Turns On ‘Slow’ Civil Servants

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

FOREIGN Affairs and Public Service Minister Fred Mitchell has lamented the slow response of certain civil servants to instructions given by the new government.

Mr Mitchell, who is also the chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party, made the remarks yesterday, saying the government system’s response is like a “slow march into hell”.

“It takes a year and a Sunday to move a pen from here to there,” Mr Mitchell said. “It takes months to get bills paid, to get people on the payroll and to make sure they are adequately compensated in time for Christmas.

“A creaking government administration which, so far, refuses to bend to the will of the new administration.

“You can be forgiven for being totally paranoid or conspiratorial in that three months into the administration, you ask yourself why if an instruction is given, that instruction cannot be carried out with dispatch. Instead, it just seems to be a slow march into hell.”

Addressing the state of the country’s economic status as Christmas approaches, Mr Mitchell said: “It’s Minnis’ fault.

“As Christmas Day grows closer and closer, the reality of economic hardship and distress becomes more real in the public imagination. All the theories espoused while we were on the campaign mean nothing if there is not a chicken in every pot on Christmas Day. Or put another way, if there’s no money on the ground.

“How did we get here? We got here in part because the FNM, under Hubert Minnis, put us in a set of stupid, short-sighted policies which led us to the graveyard of twice the national debt in four years and a debt-to-GDP ratio of almost 100 percent.

“We joke about it, but ‘IMF’ – It’s Minnis’ Fault. He came to office with a messianic complex and pretty soon sent Simon Wilson, the man who knew how to pay the bills and keep the creditors at bay, they sent him home packing, with false allegations of wrongdoing.”

Mr Mitchell pointed out the countless ways in which many Bahamian people are hurting and expressed empathy towards them.

“When I wake up each morning I’m assured to meet scores of emails, impossible to answer (all), with the missed phone calls saying that they need a job, there’s no food to eat, the rent needs to be paid, the school fees are overdue and the mortgage is behind,” he said.

“Yet in the face of all this desperation, we have banks in our country, flushed with money, paying no interest and spitting out dividend cheques to their shareholders like there is no tomorrow.

“This is the fundamental irony of life in The Bahamas today – rich country, poor government. Land of plenty, but too many have no food to eat. Surrounded by wealth and majesty, but the mortgage is overdue.”

Still the member of Parliament for Fox Hill remains optimistic that circumstances will turn around for many.

“Ninety days into the Davis government with 57 months to go before the general election, the children of Israel are not beginning to say, ‘It looks a lot like Christmas’ but instead, ‘Let’s go back to Egypt,’” he said.

“I, of course, have remained optimistic. This will be solved in a little while, so we ask people to hold on.”

Looking at the state of Grand Bahama, Mr Mitchell said the recent fire at the International Bazaar paints a clear picture of how bad things are on that island.

“The burning of the International Bazaar in Freeport, shows you how far Freeport has fallen and the Grand Bahama Port Authority does nothing,” he continued.

“Yet the people there chose to vote FNM. Obie Wilchcombe and Ginger Moxey, have a huge task to bring this sad city back from under FNM control.”