18 New Cases Of Covid-19

EIGHTEEN new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health.

The new infections were reported in the December 9 dashboard, released on Friday.

Fourteen of those cases were at New Providence, one at Grand Bahama, two at Eleuthera and one at Exuma.

Officials said 14 people were in the hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19. Of that number, five were moderately ill, while nine were receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The Bahamas has now recorded 21,656 cases and 708 deaths.