Updated: Health Officials Block Carnival

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Health has rejected a company’s request to hold the Christmas Carnival event this year, according to Press Secretary Clint Watson.

This decision comes even though operators of the event brought their equipment into the country and have already set up many of the attractions, with one representative telling reporters yesterday it cost “a lot” to bring and set everything up.

Joseph Alberts, manager and coordinator of Midways by McCafferty Enterprises, said his company will now “talk to other people in the political platform” in hope the government will change its decision.

He claims health officials never came to the site to inspect the area.

“I don’t know what it cost (to bring everything in and set up) but the boats are expensive,” he said.

“Mr McCafferty who owns the carnival, he handles all the expenses, but I know a ship ain’t cheap. But we’re gonna work on it and see if… we invited (health officials) to come out and look at it and see how they like how safe it is and maybe they will reconsider…no one ever came to look at it.”

The rejection of the event proved controversial on social media yesterday, with many confused about how the operators were allowed to enter the country and set up without securing approval to host the event.

During a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday, Mr Watson explained that while the operators were legally able to enter the country and set up, they never had official approval from the Ministry of Health, something he said should have been obtained first.

He said: “If you express a concern, you wanna come and so forth we say these are the approvals that are required, you can go and get approvals from various things. Included in that was, of course, the health protocol that will be required from the Ministry of Health. I think that was the final approval they were waiting on. It’s not a matter of ‘we’re here and we’re hoping that this happens’. The agreement that is made every year is that you come into the country, you make your request to come in, we tell you the approvals that will be necessary… but at the end of the day all of the approvals have to be in place.”

He added: “They never had approval from the Ministry of health, that’s what they were waiting on.. . .Let me explain it a different way, you can come to the country and say I want to come to try and set up shop to do something particular.

“You’re not breaking the law by doing that. Particularly if you follow the customs requirements, approvals to get a particular facility, you can do that.

“. . .Those agencies are not going to say ‘where’s your health approval’. . .My thing is at the end of the day, what needed to be sourced first was that health approval before taking everything else. . .”

Mr Watson said the health advisory committee which has been meeting since the start of the pandemic to give approvals to events found several reasons not to approve the carnival.

“Social distancing is a key tool in mitigating (the) spread of the virus,” he said. “As the holiday carnival is usually categorised as an event where people associate in close quarters, the Ministry of Health was not adequately satisfied that people from separate households will remain three to six feet apart from each other.

“The carnival falls into the same category as concerts and other large events. Two main groups, that being children aged 11 years and younger, and younger adults have been identified as vulnerable groups who could be negatively impacted. Specifically, children aged 11 years and younger do not have access to any vaccines against COVID-19 in The Bahamas which leaves them susceptible to contracting the virus and spreading it. For younger adults, they’ve been identified by data as being the largest group of individuals who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus across all three waves.”

Health officials were also not satisfied that carnival organisers would consistently enforce rules.

“The fact of the matter is the risk outweighs any benefit envisioned,” Mr Watson said. “During the application process, the responsiveness and behaviour of the persons associated with the request for approval has been less than ideal as emails have gone unanswered and the illusion made in the press that the Ministry of Health and Wellness does not have any jurisdiction on the holding of the carnival has given rise to concern of the level of regard for this ministry that is required for the ministry to have confidence that it can help organisers manage and guide this event safely.”

Mr Watson said while organisers did not say how many are expected to attend the event, officials anticipate that “it will exceed numbers seen as high risk for concerts and other outdoor activities.”

He said: “Recently, requests submitted to the Ministry of Health and Wellness for events of this scale have not been approved and approving at this stage will reflect a significant deviation from the ministry’s standards for approving these types of requests.”

Mr Alberts recently told reporters that Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis gave the company permission to host its event. Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has since pounced on that claim to say Mr Davis is at odds with Health Minister Dr Michael Darville.

Asked if Mr Davis gave the carnival approval, Mr Watson said: “Absolute nonsense. The Prime Minister has never spoken about this issue, neither has he been involved in this issue. An operator says they got approval from somebody and a national leader in our country then says the Prime Minister and Minister of Health are on different pages? How can you take that based on what somebody has said outside of your country? The Prime Minister does not approve carnivals coming into the country.”

Yesterday, Dr Minnis said the Davis administration has still failed to clearly explain how the operator got permission to bring in its equipment and set them up.

“Obviously approval had to be given,” he said. “Approval had to be given for them to come through customs, ship their things, ship their supplies and equipment into the country (and) obtain temporary work permits for assistance.”

Dr Minnis said under his administration, people would typically apply to the Ministry of Finance first. He suggested the government may now be on the hook for thousands of dollars.

“The procedure under us was that an application to the Ministry of Finance would subsequently be referred to the Ministry of Health,” he said. “Health would then send their opinion to my office, whether approval or not. That was then taken to Cabinet. Cabinet was informed and then we would approve it and I would come forward as the spokesman for Cabinet, but all agencies were involved.

“We want to know where the initial application went to? Who is in charge of finance? The Prime Minister.”