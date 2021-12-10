Conditional Discharge For Man Accused Of Causing Damage

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 22-year-old man who admitted causing damage to a woman’s phone and television set earlier this month was granted a conditional discharge on Friday.

Jonathan Griffin appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville charged with causing damage on December 2 to Joy Burrow’s iPhone and flatscreen TV, total value of $500.

During Friday’s hearing, he pleaded guilty to the offence.

After accepting Griffin's guilty plea, Magistrate Serville granted Griffin a conditional discharge provided he reimburses Burrows for the damage he caused.

The case was subsequently adjourned to February 1 for proof of payment.