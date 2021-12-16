Btc Helping Spread Christmas Cheer

BTC HAS announced its corporate donations to 18 organisations for the holidays to help them to spread Christmas cheer to families across the Bahamas. Among the organisations are five children’s homes and eight groups committed to feeding those in need.

BTC CEO Andre Foster said: “The magic of Christmas includes giving back to the communities that we have the pleasure of serving all year round. This year, each department was asked to choose an organisation that the company should provide a Christmas donation to, and I couldn’t be happier with the choices.”

BTC provided donations to the Kiwanis clubs, in New Providence, Grand Bahama and South Eleuthera. Each branch will host an initiative to provide meals for families in need.

Others receiving donations include Great Commission Ministries, which operates shelters for the homeless, a feeding centre, food bank, and a drug rehabilitation programme. BTC has been a partner of Great Commission for the last four years providing monthly donations and assistance.

In Exuma, BTC provided a donation to the Cancer Society which will help to assist residents needing treatment. A donation was also provided for the elderly residents at the South Andros Senior Citizen Home.

Additionally, a donation was provided to the Crisis Centre and FOAM in honor of its recently implemented Gender-Based Violence policy, as BTC is committed to do everything in its power to educate, prevent, protect and support against Gender-Based Violence, not just in the company but within the community.

The Crisis Centre provides a 24-hour hotline, crisis counselling and a wide range of advocacy outreach. FOAM provides support to families affected by murder.

The donation to Bishop Lawrence Rolle will support his feeding ministries, which provides relief to thousands of residents on a weekly basis. The Bahamas Association for the Physically Disabled supports parents of disabled and special needs children.

The Bahamas Red Cross and The Salvation Army are also supported, and BTC is a long-standing partner of both.

The five children’s homes receiving donations are The Old Bight Mission Home in Cat Island, The Grand Bahama Children’s Home, The Nazareth Centre, The Ranfurly Home and the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys. The donations will go towards the purchase of Christmas gifts and a Christmas meal for the children.