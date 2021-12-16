Six More Deaths Blamed On Covid

COVID-19 deaths have increased by six, bringing the overall count to 714.

According to the Ministry of Health’s December 14 dashboard, the six people all died between August 30 and November 7.

The deceased were residents of New Providence and Eleuthera. Thirty-six other deaths are under investigation.

Health officials also reported that 21 new cases were recorded on Tuesday. The country has had 22,971 confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. However only 406 cases are currently active.

At last report, 21 people were in hospital with the virus.