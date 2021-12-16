Six More Deaths Blamed On Covid

COVID-19 deaths have increased by six, bringing the overall count to 714.
According to the Ministry of Health’s December 14 dashboard, the six people all died between August 30 and November 7.
The deceased were residents of New Providence and Eleuthera. Thirty-six other deaths are under investigation.
Health officials also reported that 21 new cases were recorded on Tuesday. The country has had 22,971 confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. However only 406 cases are currently active.
At last report, 21 people were in hospital with the virus.
Comments
tribanon 6 hours, 26 minutes ago
Just think how many more people were murdered in our country during the same period from Aug 30 to Nov 7. Certainly way more than 6.
With the exception of those who are still profiteering off of Wuhan Virus testing and jabs, the rest of us are all glad to hear there have been zero Wuhan Virus deaths in our nation since Nov 7.
Dawes 5 hours, 26 minutes ago
More then those 6 yes, but not more then the number who have died from Covid during that period.
ted4bz 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
I know a huge amount of people who are all shot up, most seems fine and that is good. I know a very small handful who have died and sick, and not recovering either, not many but a few. And, then I know a huge amount of people who are not shot up, some have gotten sick from the flu, all recovered and not one I know died from the flu. I am not saying those who are not shot up are not dying, sure they are, but those numbers are no higher than previous years, no matter what they died from. Many people I know are saying the exact same thing I am saying here. And then there are some I know saying exactly whatever the government and the media utters. Well, the media and government facts seldom line up with the reality around us. They are in a position that allows them to makeup reality with no way to verify any of it other than what they choose to present. This is my account/observation.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID