American Man Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AN elderly American man pleaded guilty to two drug related charges in a Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

John Brown, 72, was arraigned on one charge of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply and one charge of possession of dangerous drugs.

According to information presented to the court, on December 16, 2021 in New Providence, Mr Brown, without proper authority, was in possession of dangerous drugs, namely cocaine and Indian hemp.

According to the particulars, Brown admitted to acquiring the drugs in Nassau from an unknown person.

His attorney told Magistrate Samuel McKinney that his client was a father of three and a grandfather as well. He added that Mr Brown suffers from manic depression—which the marijuana was for—and added that the defendant is a war veteran and also suffers from PTSD.

The magistrate fined Brown $750 for the cocaine possession and $250 for the marijuana.