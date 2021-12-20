How Income Tax Works

A letter appearing in your column of Friday the 17th of December, written by a Kim Sawyer, displays a common misunderstanding of the nature of the Bahamian economy.

This misunderstanding then forms the premise of the writer’s assertion that we are somehow uniquely unsuited to a progressive income tax, which every country in our wider region, from the USA and Canada to Barbados, Trinidad and Antigua manages to make work.

Local economist James Smith made similar assertions in a story in your business section recently. While Mr. Smith’s ill-conceived views can perhaps be understood (though not excused) in the context of who employs him, it is unfortunate when such views take root among ordinary Bahamians.

Firstly, an income tax has nothing to do with the wealthy expatriate community, which Ms. Sawyer wrongly suggests forms part of our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and somehow boosts it.

Secondly, there is no rule preventing government, upon introducing it, setting personal income tax so as to affect only those on high salaries, of say, $100,000 and up – a category that includes very many Bahamians, but not the majority.

GDP is the aggregate of economic activity generated within the local economy - hence “domestic”. A billionaire living in an out island will have made his billions elsewhere and his income (and that of the companies that made him rich) is factored into the GDP of that country, not The Bahamas.

And since expatriate residents are generally prohibited from working in the Bahamas, their personal income neither impacts our GDP nor would be taxable here. Rather, they pay taxes back home on it.

So (despite what ignorant politicians sometimes claim), The Bahamas’ high GDP does not reflect the presence here of foreign billionaires.

Rather, it reflects exclusively the wealth that is generated locally, mostly by our success in mass tourism. Money from the frontline, bottom end worker in tourism then trickles up through the domestic economy, enriching those at the top (merchants, professionals, etc.). That is how the Bahamian economy works.

To suggest that this wealth at the top should then not be taxed, but that the wage-earner’s consumption (which created it) should be taxed instead, is simply perverse – both economically and socially. But that is exactly the tax system that we have at present.

The so-called ‘Joe Blow average Bahamian’ to whom Ms. Sawyer refers, is, by virtue of his captive consumption, the ultimate generator of the wealth that is reaped by insurance companies, private healthcare providers, automobile dealerships, food retail giants, hardware outlets, telecoms providers and all the other local companies whose annual profits you can easily track courtesy of BISX.

Yet, unlike their American or Caribbean counterparts, these wealthy companies pay zero tax on their profits, while the same Joe Blow who enriches them is hammered with consumption tax.

In the 9 months ending in September 2021, Colina Holdings, the parent company of CFAL, of which James Smith is the Chairman, posted net profits of more than 13 million dollars. Yet it paid not one penny in tax on it. Moreover, as a proportion of gross revenues, it would have paid far less than a chicken shack in the inner city in such regressive charges as business license and annual registry fees.

That is the ugly and backward reality that Mr. Smith feels it necessary to defend our right to retain.

Likewise, those of us in highly paid professions, who benefit from an essentially captive market and consequently often earn far more than our counterparts in so-called “developed” countries, are also spared taxes on personal income, which is passed off onto our consumers. Is that fair?

So the answer to the letter’s eponymous question, ‘who can afford an income tax?’ is simple: I certainly can - as can Mr. Smith and his employer. But the poor consumer cannot afford to keep subsidizing us.

ANDREW ALLEN

Nassau,

December 19, 2021