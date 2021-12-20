Man In Hospital After Parking Lot Shooting

A GRAND Bahama man was treated in hospital after he was shot yesterday.

Police said they received a report about the incident after 1am, which occurred at a business on Peach Tree Street, Freeport.

Officers were told that a man had requested a ride home with three of his friends, and as he was about to get into the vehicle, which was in the parking lot of the business, he was approached by a dark male dressed in dark clothing.

The suspect had a gun and is reported to have fired several rounds in the victim’s direction.

The gunman then got into a white coloured Acura and sped off in an unknown direction.

The victim was grazed on his right shoulder and right fingers. He was taken to Rand Memorial Hospital, however his injuries are listed as not serious and he was later discharged.

An investigation is continuing.