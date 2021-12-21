Cdc Lowers Our Travel Risk Rating

THE United States’ Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has lowered The Bahamas’ COVID-19 Travel Risk Advisory Rating from level three to level two, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The reclassification, announced in a press release from the ministry last night, had not been reflected on the CDC’s website up to press time. However, the page was last updated on November 15.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the reclassification “should continue to bode well for our economy and benefit our tourism sector”.

A level three rating represents a high risk while level two is moderate risk.

“According to the CDC a level two rating advises international travellers to be fully vaccinated before coming to The Bahamas,” the Ministry of Health said. “It also advises that unvaccinated travellers who are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should avoid non-essential travel and if travel is necessary discuss any concerns with a doctor.”

In late November, the CDC reclassified the COVID-19 threat in The Bahamas from a level four: do not travel advisory to a level three warning. This came after the CDC moved the country to a level four warning from level three in August.

This would mark the first time the country has been given a level two risk this year.

The news will be welcomed by those in the tourism sector, with one hotelier previously telling this newspaper that travellers pay close attention to these barometers.

Robert Sands, senior vice-president of government and external affairs at Baha Mar, said in November that The Bahamas’ traditional group, meeting and convention business was particularly susceptible to influence from the CDC rankings and other global COVID-19 health barometers.

“Certainly groups, where you have congregations of more persons collectively, may be paying particular attention to these items,” he added. “Groups establish a base by which major properties can build on leisure business on a year-round basis. It’s an extremely important element for many resorts throughout the islands of The Bahamas, accounting for anywhere between 25-30 percent of business.”

He spoke to this newspaper after the CDC had returned this country to a level three ranking in November.

“The positive news is that we are moving in the right direction, and we must continue to move in the right direction. I would be encouraged that such an announcement may further increase the forward bookings for the destination and add to pent-up demand.

“I can tell you that collectively many hotels are seeing week-over-week increases in terms of viewings of their websites, persons reviewing The Bahamas as a potential destination, and actual bookings are growing week over week every week,” he said last month.

The news also comes amid concern from some that a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 could be on the horizon after a slight increase was noted in confirmed cases in recent days.

However, on the December 19 dashboard, there were only 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the nation’s total to 23,135. On December 18, 41 cases were recorded.