Face To Face: And The Award Goes To . . Me!

By FELICITY DARVILLE

DECEMBER got off to an amazing start for me. I had an unexpected surprise that has really inspired me to press on with my personal mission of “Getting Good News in the News”. I was chosen as the “Media Advocate of the Year” and received an Icon Award during celebrations for Disability Awareness Week.

I started out on my mission in 2010 and since then, it has been my pleasure to show the newsworthiness of human interest stories that educate, motivate and advocate. Over the years, that advocacy has taken shape for many good causes in society.

Earlier this year, I was awarded as a champion by the Bahamas National Breastfeeding Association. This most recent award comes as I continue to advocate for differently-abled people who deserve the same level of respect, admiration and access to opportunities as anyone else.

In a way, we are all different. There are things that make each one of us as human beings unique. There are things we can do well, and other things that we cannot. There are flaws people can see and those that are invisible to the human eye. We all need help from our fellowman in some way. This is what makes life and living so beautiful. We are interconnected. Why then, has it taken so long for us to realise people who are deemed to have disabilities are no different from any of us? They should not have to fight for the right to be recognised as equal, despite being different.

I give special thanks to members of the Bahamas Alliance for the Blind and Visually Impaired (BABVI) and the Disabled Persons Organisation (DPO), the organisations that nominated me for the award. Guardian Talk Radio was also nominated. The winners were announced during “A Jolly Extravaganza” hosted by the Training Centre for the Disabled in collaboration with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities and Icon Awards. The event was held at the National Art Gallery on Friday, December 3.

I was elated to have been selected to receive the Icon award, and I will cherish it, as well as the many friends I have made along the way. Other Icon Award winners include: Self Advocate of the Year Sheri Fountain; Board Member of the Year Alvira Dean; Educator of the Year Maria Deleveaux; and Volunteer of the Year Fruzen Langdon Bethel. The ceremony at the National Art Gallery was lively with host Latoya Smith. Remarks came from Wendy Clarke, Assistant Director of the Disability Affairs Division; Rivianna Smith, Managing Director of the Training Centre for the Disabled; and Steven Cox, representative of Persons with Disabilities.

I learned so much from my years of advocating for and with them. Some of those lessons stand out:

• Many of them were not born that way. They were going about their everyday lives, never expecting that an accident or disease could change the way they live. In this way, I see people with disabilities as having amazing coping abilities and level-headedness. They are cheerful and optimistic. Kendrick Rolle, for example - I worked with him in the early 2000s when he led the Peace on the Streets campaign in Pinewood. He had vision back then. Today, he has lost that ability, but has not lost his fight or passion for community. He serves as project officer for the Disability Affairs Division.

• They are technologically savvy. I especially want to give props to BABVI members. Through software on their devices, they are able to use technology just like anyone else. As a matter of fact, they have been more efficient. Antoine Munroe is a consummate professional who answers emails promptly. He is the current DPO president, and he is an on-time, conscientious, intelligent individual who can send you a Whatsapp or email on any information you require right away. Abbie Munroe is always updating her Whatsapp status with uplifting messages. Robertha Johnson, current BABVI president, sends me the coolest Ticktock videos from people with disabilities. Desmond Brown is a public relations specialist who knows how to get the job done. It’s truly amazing. All persons with disabilities that I have dealt with have been very efficient and professional with technology. I find them even more courteous, which may have to do with the fact that they have to do things with care and are in less of a rush than those who may take their abilities for granted.

• They are not only concerned about themselves, but the entire community. They are so giving. Tyrone Johnson, for example. He runs an after school programme at Gerald Cash Primary. On the occasions that I visited him before the pandemic, it was amazing to see how the kids would rush to him after class and nearly throw him down as they hugged him all at once. Without seeing them, he knew exactly who was running to him before they even got close. Then I think of my dear friend Shyann “Shaggy” Chipman. He and his father, John “Chippy” Chipman gave back to the community on a consistent basis for many years. Shyann had an accident that has affected his ability to walk. Yet, he pushes on, even after his father’s death, giving to neighbours in need, near and far. The late William Lightbourne, former president of the DPO and his wife were cheerful givers who went into their own pockets to help fund many programmes for people with disabilities. Sheila Culmer has also been a pioneer in fighting for their rights and helping make a difference in policy, which ultimately affects the entire nation. We now have the Equal Opportunities Bill that has come about thanks to many advocates like these.

Disability Awareness Week was held from November 27 to December 4. In addition, December 3 is recognised each year as International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD). It was started by the United Nations General Assembly in 1992, and national celebrations are led by the Disability Affairs Unit. This year’s IDPD theme is “Leadership and Participation of Persons with Disabilities Toward an Inclusive, Accessible and Sustainable Post-Covid-19 World”.

The DPO highlighted several people to commemorate the day: “We highlight the achievements of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) like Mr Floyd E Morris, President of the Jamaican Senate from 2013-2016; Mr William E Lightbourne, a Bahamian educator who received The British Empire Medal in 2008; Mr Tyrone Johnson, former BABVI president who sat on the Executive Committee of The Caribbean Council for The Blind (CCB) during the introduction of the 2020 Vision Plan in 2000; and Mr Breyman Darling-Ferguson, Mr Gary Russell and the late Mr Bradley Coakley who were cultural and musical Bahamian icons. Many others can be recognized as unsung heroes in the fight for equal rights and opportunities worldwide and we congratulate them.”

The DPO also stated; “Although we would have made significant strides to improve the quality of life for PWDs, it is our view that much more can be done in order to realise our goals of inclusion for all. Educational opportunities and vocational training are of paramount concern in our community, which would enable us to pursue and obtain gainful employment. This is an initiative that NGOs have been struggling with due to the lack of financial support or sponsorship. Our tertiary institutions must play a vital role in this endeavour.

“In the year 2021, it is unbelievable that PWDs in the Bahamas are still being refused employment based on their disabilities. Discriminatory laws must be enforced and adjusted if they already exist, to eradicate this vexing problem (PWDs Equal Opportunities Act 2014, A16S2ptA ptB). The language used when referring to persons with disabilities by journalists and news reporters must be improved as well as access to relevant technology as it relates to television and movie theatres. This would allow all persons with disabilities to participate in entertainment and social activities just as other people can.”

“During this worldwide pandemic of COVID-19, PWDs who are already experiencing insurmountable challenges financial and otherwise - are having to cope with the greatest difficulties. Our resilience and sustainability are drastically and constantly being put to the test. We are finding it almost impossible to survive. Much more needs to be done to address the specific needs of PWDs both in the Government and private sector. There must be a collaborative effort and an increase in Government subventions which will enable us to create opportunities for equality. If these improvements are made, it would cause a paradigm shift that would allow more persons with disabilities to contribute at national and international levels.”

“A clarion call is being made for local countries to place more emphasis and resources to aid in the fight for PWDs. It is being recognized that we as disabled persons can, if given the opportunity, produce a high level of competencies and capabilities in any workplace or even in Governmental or political leadership. It is time in our country that we are allowed to advance and perform above the expectations of society at large. We must remove the limitations imposed on us by those who refuse to see our true worth. This is the season for unity, solidarity, progressive mobility and undaunting courage to be displayed by persons with disabilities, which was initially used by our forefathers in their quest to provide a sovereign nation for The Bahamian people. DPO: A Voice of Our Own, Forward, Upward, Onward, Together.”

The 2021 Disability Awareness Week closed on Saturday, December 4, with a Family Fun Day, Celebration of Unity and Strength Rally Concert, and Drive-In Movie. The events were held at the Western Esplanade, West Bay Street from noon until late evening.

There was free food, rides, games and entertainment for all children with disabilities. There were vendor booths with displays highlighting the talents of persons with disabilities and information about the various special needs of schools and organizations. Music was provided all day long by the blind DJs, “JC Productions” along with “DJ Ellie”. The Family Day closed out with a live performance by The Mighty Beacons, a rake n’ scrape band featuring predominately blind individuals.

The Celebration of Unity and Strength Rally Concert was opened with Erin Brown and hosted by comedian “Sawyer Boy”. There were performances by, The Bahamas Alliance for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Blairwood Academy School, Centre for the Deaf, Training Centre for the Disabled, Disabled Person’s Organization, Erin Gilmour School for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the Marjorie Davis Institute for special learning. Zavier Nottage, a young man who is blind awed the audience with his close out performance, “Father take control of my soul” accompanied by “Tall Blacks”. Other performances on the night included inspirational artist, “E Man” and the Soulful Groovers band.

The highlight of the evening was the “Money Raffle”. The Disability Awareness Week Fundraising sub-committee led the way with the first donation and encouraged attendees to make donations.

At the end of the evening, one student with a disability who attended the events that day walked away with this grand prize.

The winner, Jonathan Moxey, an individual with autism, received the cash prize along with a computer tablet, donated by the Disability Affairs Division of The Department of Social Services.

Special thanks goes out to the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Disability Affairs Division and all supporting disability organizations and institutes for their hard work and efforts in making this year’s Disability Awareness Week a success.