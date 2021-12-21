Mum-Of-Two Dies In Head On Crash

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A FAMILY has been left devastated after a young single mother was killed in a head on collision in Abaco on Sunday.

The victim has been identified by family as 23-year-old Danielle Mackey, a mother of two boys.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle said shortly after 11pm on Sunday police received a report of a two-car, head-on collision at S C Bootle Highway, in the area of Bahamas Power and Light.

Police at the Marsh Harbour Police Station went to the scene to investigate and discovered a silver coloured Honda Fit, driven by a man, engulfed in flames. He said the vehicle was travelling east on the highway.

He said officers also observed a second vehicle, a yellow coloured Honda Fit driven by a woman, of Spring City, Abaco. The female driver was travelling west on the highway.

ASP Rolle said both drivers sustained serious injuries and were taken by ambulance to the Marsh Harbour Clinic for medical treatment.

He said the woman driver was examined by a doctor and pronounced dead. Investigations are continuing into the accident.

Gilthoneil Mackey, Ms Mackey’s stepmother, said the family is in disbelief over the news.

“We are not coping very well with the tragedy,” she said. “We just know it was a head-on collision. We (have) been in Abaco for several years now. Danielle was happy and always smiling and dedicated to her two children. Her two boys were her life. They were two and four.

“The family is devastated. She was a single, working mother. Her father, Daniel, is feeling lost and hurt, confused. That’s his baby, that’s his love child.”

The deceased and her family were not native to Abaco and had relocated there from another island, the source said.