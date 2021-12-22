Firearms Import Suspect Remanded

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 36-year-old man was remanded to prison yesterday after he was accused of conspiring to import several firearms in the country over a nearly three-year period.

Larry Burrows appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with 15 counts of conspiracy to import a firearm.

Police said the accused, along with others, agreed to import several firearms in The Bahamas between November 2017 to September 2020.

During yesterday’s hearing, Burrows denied the offences and the matter was adjourned to January 17 for a bail hearing.

He was remanded into custody until that time.