Drug Arrest

A MAN was arrested at Lynden Pindling International Airport on Tuesday for drug possession.

Shortly after 3pm, detectives from the Drug Enforcement Unit along with their United States counterparts searched a man at the domestic section of the airport. During the search, officers found five sealed packages.

An inspection of the packages revealed a substance suspected to be cocaine. The suspect was arrested. The total weight of the suspected drugs is 12.5 pounds and has an estimated street value of $100,000. An investigation is ongoing.