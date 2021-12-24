Amendment To The Serz Order Extended

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey has advised the public of the recent extension to the Amendment to the Special Economic Recovery Zone (SERZ) Order for Building Supplies.

According to a statement, the extension will allow for the continuation of duty-free and Value-Added Tax-free importation of construction materials to Grand Bahama and Abaco by residents and business owners through to December 31, 2022.

The extension of the Amendment to the SERZ Order applies to local and international purchases of:

Building Materials

Plumbing Fixtures and Materials

Electrical Fixtures and Materials

Household Furniture, Furnishings & Appliances



Hardware Supplies

“This extension supports the Davis Administration's commitment to assist the people of Grand Bahama and Abaco with the ongoing restoration and rebuilding of homes and businesses, which were extensively damaged or destroyed by the passage of category five Hurricane Dorian in 2019,” the statement said.

“As promised in Our Blueprint for Change, this Administration will continue to provide immediate relief for Bahamians whose lives have been devastated by natural disasters, while we execute our plans to rebuild our islands, and create a more resilient Bahama.”