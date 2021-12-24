Revised Health Rules Released

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE government released revised health services rules last night to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The rules expand on restrictions announced by Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis earlier yesterday.

In newly gazetted rules published last night, the government said people can host or attend a social gathering indoors at a private residence with no more than 20 persons; a facility can do the same provided that all attendees are either fully vaccinated or present a valid negative COVID-19 test result; and all COVID-19 protocols are adhered to.

The rules also said that a person may host or attend a social gathering held outdoors with no more than 30 persons provided that all attendees are either fully vaccinated or present a negative Covid 19 test; all Covid 19 protocols are adhered to.

According to the rules, a “facility” refers to any venue that is not a private residence or a restaurant and includes a hotel, convention hall, ballroom, meeting room, or other space, utilised for the hosting of a social gathering.

The new rules said a person who hosts or attends a social gathering contrary to this rule commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine. In the case of a host, a person will be subjected to a fine not exceeding $2,000 and to a fine not exceeding $300 for each person in attendance. In the case of an attendee, the person will be subjected to a fine not exceeding $300.