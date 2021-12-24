Revised Health Rules Released

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE government released revised health services rules last night to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The rules expand on restrictions announced by Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis earlier yesterday.
In newly gazetted rules published last night, the government said people can host or attend a social gathering indoors at a private residence with no more than 20 persons; a facility can do the same provided that all attendees are either fully vaccinated or present a valid negative COVID-19 test result; and all COVID-19 protocols are adhered to.
The rules also said that a person may host or attend a social gathering held outdoors with no more than 30 persons provided that all attendees are either fully vaccinated or present a negative Covid 19 test; all Covid 19 protocols are adhered to.
According to the rules, a “facility” refers to any venue that is not a private residence or a restaurant and includes a hotel, convention hall, ballroom, meeting room, or other space, utilised for the hosting of a social gathering.
The new rules said a person who hosts or attends a social gathering contrary to this rule commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine. In the case of a host, a person will be subjected to a fine not exceeding $2,000 and to a fine not exceeding $300 for each person in attendance. In the case of an attendee, the person will be subjected to a fine not exceeding $300.
Comments
moncurcool 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
So what if the gathering is not social? You can have as many people as you want?
stillwaters 3 hours, 58 minutes ago
Oh boy.....well, Darville is certainly unrelaxed now. Burying their heads in the sand until covid bit them on their butts to remind them that he existed.
JokeyJack 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
Better to just cancel Christmas altogether just like ive canceled all traveling by air. Let the airlines go out of business. Brilliant plan.
TigerB 17 minutes ago
I'm waiting for the church gathering numbers from this emergency order
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID