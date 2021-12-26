Man Injured In Police Involved Shooting

A man was injured in a police involved shooting in Abaco on Saturday.

According to reports, officers from Marsh Harbour Police Station executed a search warrant on a residence in Dundas Town at around 10pm.

As the officers arrived, several people were seeing leaving the building. One of the men leaving the residence ran towards an officer and pointed a firearm at him. The officer then shot him in the leg.

The injured man was taken to the Marsh Harbour Clinic for medical attention

A black .45 pistol with 10 live rounds of ammunition was recovered from the scene.