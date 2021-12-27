Gas Tanker Hit By Super-Yacht Sinks Off New Providence

A GAS tanker sank off the coast of New Providence on Friday after it was “rear-ended” by a 207-foot super yacht.

In a statement issued last night, the Ministry of Transport and Housing said the Attorney General’s Office has been consulted for legal guidance on the incident.

“The Port Department has begun a formal investigation into the incident, and the Department of Environmental Health is also conducting a review of the environmental impact. These activities are currently underway,” the ministry said.



According to a statement issued from Maritime Management LLC, which managed the ship M/T Tropic Breeze, the vessel was struck at 10.03pm on Christmas Eve by the M/Y Utopia IV approximately 15 miles NNW of New Providence.

Maritime Management said the 160-foot tanker was traveling on its proper watch en route to Great Stirrup Cay when it was rear-ended by the 207-foot super yacht.

“The catastrophic force of the collision pierced the stern of the tanker causing the tanker to sink to the ocean floor at an estimated depth of 2,000 feet,” the company said.

The crew of the Tropic Breeze were uninjured, have been rescued and safely returned to a company-owned facility on shore.

The company said the tanker's cargo included all “non-persistent materials” – LPG, marine gas and automotive gas – “all of which are lighter than water and will evaporate if exposed to surface air.”

The statement added that the vessel, which is registered in Belize, was recently inspected in December of this year “and was found by the authorities to be fully compliant with all national and international safety and vessel integrity standards.”

“Due to the depth of the ocean at the location of the sinking, it has been determined that the tanker cannot be safely salvaged,” the company said.

Maritime Management said the relevant Bahamian authorities have been notified. The company said it is working with local and international maritime authorities and marine experts “to ensure best outcomes with minimal environmental impact.”

“Maritime Management has expressed its sincere gratitude to Bahamian authorities for their support and assistance throughout this incident and are particularly grateful to the crew of the M/Y Mara who responded to the Tropic Breeze's distress call and rescued all seven crew members on board the sinking tanker,” the company said.

An update will be provided upon completion of the local investigation, the Ministry of Transport said.

The Utopia IV is a high-power yacht designed and built by Italy’s Rossinavi in 2018. The Italian designers report that the vessel is fitted with four light Rolls Royce engines as well as four hydro jets, that provide it with a top speed of 33 knots and an average cruising speed of 26 knots. It is unclear what the speed of the yacht was at the time of the collision and if it was operating with passengers on a charter.

The yacht is listed for sale at $51 million.