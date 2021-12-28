EDITOR, The Tribune.
In Fire Forged and Purified
[Desmond Mpilo Tutu,
October 7, 1931 to
December 26, 2021]
part of me awhile
he has been a part of me
for quite a while
South Africa’s contributions
to all the world
the troubles there, the conflicts
tensions between
black South Africans and white
and what that mix
of energies produced
South African dynamic,
the persons, the personalities
this volatility threw up
like a volcano, belching up,
along with lava, precious stones
no less than miracles,
two men of peace
ascended the stage
the world has not been
the same since
Mandela gone,
eight years ago, at 95
today, Desmond Tutu,
at 90, gone also
I recall standing at the entrance
of Desmond Tutu’s house,
in Soweto, in early March, 2016
minutes away, on foot,
house of Mandela that
is now – that was then a museum
Desmond Tutu,
Anglican Archbishop,
what a life he’s lived
what impact he’s had
upon all the world and all of us
OBEDIAH SMITH
Nassau,
December 27, 2021.
