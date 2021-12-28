‘Self-Care Makes For Better Men And Better Communities’

By JEFFARAH GIBSON

A FOCUS on self-care for men will not only benefit the individual man, but the community as a whole, according to local life coach Eddi Russell.

Eddi, who is also known as the “Self-care Guy”, believes the world needs more “healed men” in order achieve a better society.

“Men who self-care are better fathers, brothers, friends and lovers, because if you don’t care for yourself, you can’t effectively care for others. And with violence against all genders predominantly being committed by men, I think if we made it easier for men to seek healing and not be viewed as ‘weak’ for doing so, then this world would be such a more beautiful place,” he told Tribune Weekend.

“The world needs healed fathers, brothers and friends, and healing starts with self-awareness. Self-awareness is as a result of self-care. You are not weak, or soft or less than for taking the time out to acknowledge and address your feelings. Your voice is valid. You are worthy and deserve the opportunity to become your best self. That’s what the world needs from you. The world needs you healed and in your fullness. You’ll get there with a practice of self-care.”

Eddi, a former photojournalist who got to view all facets of society through his camera lens, said “people have an idea of self-care as something that only women participate in, but the reality, honestly, is that everyone needs to participate in self-care.”

“Being vulnerable enough to connect with ourselves and determine the deficiencies within any of the eight dimensions (spiritual, emotional, mental, physical, relational, financial, environmental and professional) of self-care is not something that makes one soft or feminine. Every gender, or whatever you identify as, should have a developed or developing sense of self-awareness that comes as a result of self-care,” he said.

And he said it is important to see self-care as something more than just self-pampering.

“To be clear, self-care is not only about face masks, bubble baths, candles and wine. Again, it’s about connecting with yourself, paying attention to patterns, determining how you feel about where you are in your life, forgiving yourself, and taking the necessary action steps to improve your circumstances,” he said.

Eddi said his company, BaBoh Life (which he runs with co-founder Daniel Douglas) is focused on helping Bahamians prioritise taking good care of themselves; body, mind and soul.

He said he is finding that more men are now becoming attuned to self-care, which is a great thing.

“I believe men are realising the benefits of regular self-care,” he said.

“There’s really no distinction within the realm of self-care that (applies) to men specifically. In the ‘BaBoh Self-Care Guide Book; there is a chapter that speaks to what self-care within the various dimensions looks like and how one can self-care within the dimension they feel they may need to. So I’ll recommend this for everyone,” he said.