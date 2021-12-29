$25m Cocaine Smugglers Say Officer Aided Them

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

TWO Venezuelan men who were caught trying to smuggle $25m worth of cocaine into the country last week were sentenced to five years in prison yesterday.

The drug smugglers claimed a high-ranking police officer on the island was in on the scheme.

Luis Perez, 29, and Jaime Digiacomo, 64, received the five-year prison sentence as well as a $100,000 fine from Magistrate Samuel McKinney after pleading guilty to several drug-related charges stemming from their actions between November and December.

The two men were charged with one count each of conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply, possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, conspiracy to import dangerous drugs and drug importation after they were caught trying to smuggle 1,254 kilos of suspected cocaine into Crooked Island on December 22.

According to police reports, on the day in question officers on Crooked Island became suspicious when they heard the sound of an aircraft hovering around the island’s airport after 11.45pm.

When officers arrived at the airport, they saw a plane parked on the runway.

Upon approaching the aircraft, police said they saw two men running from the plane, leaving the door open.

Police pursued the suspects, captured them and took them back to the plane, where officers found 44 black bags along with 12 plastic bag packages containing suspected cocaine.

The men were subsequently arrested and taken into police custody, where they admitted to the offence.

While being interviewed by police, both accused told officers they were hired to transport the drugs from Venezuela to The Bahamas.

Perez said he accepted the job because he and his family were experiencing tough times financially and needed the funds.

When the facts were read during yesterday’s hearing, the Venezuela residents owned up to the offences but questioned why police did not report the involvement of a certain high-ranking officer who they claimed was supposed to receive the drugs and later take the plane.

Speaking through an interpreter, Digiacomo told the court that when they landed, the police officer in question was waiting to receive the shipment and was supposed to take them to a speedboat that would later travel to the Dominican Republic.

He also named the officer as being the chief of police of Crooked Island.

Asked about their background, Perez said he was a construction welder and a father of a nine-month-old girl.

Meanwhile, Digiacomo told the court he was a farmer and also had four children.

After hearing their explanation, Magistrate McKinney subsequently sentenced them to five years on each count which will run concurrently and also imposed a $100,000 fine.

The two men were told that failure to pay the fine would result in an additional year in prison.

After the sentences were read, Perez broke down in tears and placed his hand over his head while Digiacomo showed no visible reaction.