Love Beach Project Was Passed On Appeal

THE View Love Beach development was initially rejected by the Town Planning Committee only to be later approved by an appeals board.
Luther Smith, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works with responsibility for Physical Planning, told Tribune Business that “the View Love Beach” project was approved in August, 2021, just a few weeks before the last general election.
Mr Smith also said the Town Planning Committee at the time – which was then headed by the current Free National Movement (FNM) Member of Parliament for St Anne’s, Adrian White – rejected the project. However, the project was later approved through the Town Planning Subdivision and Development Appeal Board (TPSDAC), which we were told had no chairman at the time of the approval in late August, 2021.
Mr Smith said: When the TPSDAC approved the project to proceed, letters went out to all of the community informing them of the board’s decision to allow the project to proceed. So persons in the community should have been aware of the decision made by the board.”
The composition of the original TPSDAC consisted of Pericles Maillis as chairman, who resigned for unknown reasons earlier in 2021, along with Claire Hepburn, former Attorney General and Senator under the FNM government in 2007-2008 as well as a retired supreme court justice, Patrick Rahming, Lloyd Turnquest, Stephen Melvin, and Casuarina McKinney-Lambert.
Ms McKinney-Lambert told Tribune Business that she “wasn’t there at the meeting when that matter came up” on the approval for The View Love Beach and said it must have been approved without the board’s knowledge or input.
When confronted with the fact that at the time of the approval, the board’s chairman Mr Maillis had already resigned, Ms McKinney-Lambert added: “The board hasn’t been meeting for a while, but I definitely didn’t see it.”
Tribune Business is not aware of anyone who was acting as chairman of the committee after Mr Maillis was said to have resigned.
Mr Smith also said: “Those boards have all now been dissolved after the last general elections and a new board has not been appointed yet. But at that time there would have been a board, which was appointed by the previous government at that time, but this is now a new government which will have a new TPSDC.”
Some of the concerns about The View Love Beach were addressed, however, by the TPSDAC, one of them was whether or not the project would have a hotel component to it. Mr Smith said: “I don’t think it calls for a hotel at all. Basically it will be residential accommodations, apartments and multi-family residential accommodations.
“I do know this was reviewed and approved by the TPSDAC. As said, the Town Planning Committee had refused it, but it was subsequently approved on appeal to the TPSDAC.
“With respect to the height restrictions, residents would want to know the question of restrictive covenants was extinguished and so there are no restrictive covenants regarding heights.”
Essentially this means the development can go higher than the allocated 55 feet in the air. “The project is going to proceed,” said Mr Smith.
Dr Mirko Kovats, the Austrian born billionaire and Lyford Cay resident is behind the project which had drawn opposition from the Love Beach community. Dr Kovats’ office has been trying hard to dampen any unease about the project.
Dr Kovats’s office representative, Dr Wolfgang Groeger, contacted this newspaper to ask Tribune Business: “What is controversial about investing $150m on our land in an approved investment?” Questioning such projects, he claimed, were “damaging The Bahamas’ reputation as a location for urgently needed FDI.”
bahamianson 7 hours, 18 minutes ago
Money is king , and those whom weild it are the masters, simple. We will never be equal, no matter all the talk. People with money and influence will always have a different strata to walk.
Maximilianotto 6 hours, 56 minutes ago
There is a law which has to be respected. That’s the purpose of the Appeals Board. Finally all morons understood that there are no restrictive covenants. Adrian White failed lawyer went into politics and predecessor Diane Holowesko Dunkley was even more incompetent fortunately resigned after short time. How should an Appeals Board decide against the law? $150 m damages lawsuit - fortunately there are decision makers who act responsibly as per the law and not as per stupidity of Self appointed lady lawyers. It’s good for the country to have this investment, and I am sure more will follow in this place of white and black crabs but few persons who understand what lies ahead. Dr.Kovats apparently has good and fearless lawyers.
Bahamas2022 6 hours, 35 minutes ago
This man has balls. More to be expected regarding South Ocean - had Perry Christie approved there would be the third New Providence Casino Resort and if BahaMar would have been resolved in a reasonable way Izmirlian wouldn’t have to fight in court and the Christie government wouldn’t have to give away $300 m stamp duty to the Chinese. A lot of s..t will hit the fan.
tribanon 5 hours, 51 minutes ago
This project should have long ago been stopped dead in its tracks. The unscrupulous vulture Mirko Kovats thinks our country and its declining foreign exchange reserves are so desperate for FDI that he can get away with anything. He should be told "Thank you, but no" and then declared persona non grata.
Let Kovats find another small nation in the Caribbean to prey on. All Bahamians need to show this man that they have plenty of back-bone and no desire to be trampled on by his greed and great wealth. We have a serious shortage of land all over New Providence as it is, and the type, height and scale of The View Love Beach development project he is proposing is most unsuitable for the Love Beach area for way too many reasons that have already been repeatedly communicated to him.
Why hasn't our PM spoken up on behalf of the Bahamian people about this absurd project? Does Kovats now 'own' Davis?
Proguing 4 hours, 46 minutes ago
Anyone who has been to Love Beach and sees the above picture, will understand that this project is completely disproportionate for the area.
