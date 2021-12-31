11-Year-Old Girl Injured In Shooting

An 11-year-old girl is in hospital after a shooting in Redland Acres yesterday.

According to reports, she was leaving a mini mart on Shah Drive off Goggle Eye Road at around 9pm, when a small car drove past. One of the passengers produced a firearm and fired at a group of men outside the store.

The girl was shot in the arm. She was taken to hospital by Emergency Medical Services. Her condition is listed as stable.

Investigations are ongoing.