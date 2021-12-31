Robbery ‘Ruled Out’ In Griffin Slaying

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE motive behind businessman Leon Griffin’s murder does not appear to be armed robbery, Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Paul Rolle said yesterday.

As police continue to investigate the fatal shooting of former Cabinet minister Melanie Griffin’s husband, Commissioner Rolle further revealed a man has been assisting authorities with information regarding the death.

The former Bahamas Taxicab Union president was shot in the head outside his home at Winton Meadows on December 23. Mrs Griffin found him slumped over in his vehicle shortly before 8pm.

At the time police said while the incident could have been motivated by a robbery, the motive could not be officially determined.

However, yesterday as he spoke on various matters during the Office of the Prime Minister’s weekly press briefing, Commissioner Rolle said new details had come to light during investigations.

“We are continuing to investigate the murder with Leon Griffin,” he said when asked about the incident.

“I don’t believe that armed robbery… what is developing now does not appear to be armed robbery, but I can say that we are following significant leads.

“We have a young man in custody now, well not in custody, but who is giving us some information.”

Asked if it appeared that Mr Griffin was targeted, the Commissioner said: “I will leave my answer right there. It doesn’t appear to be armed robbery, okay. I don’t want to speculate because at the end of the day we want to solve this and put it before the court.”

Following the shocking death, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said he would use all of the country’s resources to bring a resolution to this “heinous” crime.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the brutal homicide of Leon Griffin, the husband of my colleague and friend in front of their home tonight. I express my condolences to Melanie, his children and the wider family,” he said in a statement released shortly after Mr Griffin’s murder.

“I ask for our supporters and all citizens across the length and breadth of our country to pray for the repose of his soul, to pray for Melanie and the family.

“I pledge to use all the resources of the state to resolve this heinous crime,” Mr Davis said.

Several high-profile members of the Progressive Liberal Party visited the Griffin home on Roberts Street on the night of the murder, including former Prime Minister Perry Christie, former Labour Minister Shane Gibson, and Minister of State for Education Zane Lightbourne, along with other party members and government officials.

Mr Davis was in quarantine at the time due to exposure to a positive COVID-19 case.

The murder came four months after Mr Griffin’s business associate Biswajit Pati was shot dead on August 12. A 24-year-old man was charged in connection with Pati’s death later that month.