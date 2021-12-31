Two In Custody After Armed Robbery, Sexual Assault At Home

Two men have been arrested after an armed robbery and sexual assault at a residence in the western district of New Providence on Thursday.
According to reports, shortly before 8pm, three armed men forced their way into the home and demanded money. The family of four complied, were then separated and one of the suspects sexually assaulted a woman.
The two men in custody are assisting police with their investigation.
