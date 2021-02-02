Man Accused Of Having Child Porn

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 24-year-old Freeport man, accused of possessing a child pornography video, was arraigned in Grand Bahama yesterday.

Adrian Trevor Newman, of Bruce Avenue, appeared before Magistrate LaQuay Laing.

It is alleged that on January 28, at Freeport, the accused had a sexually explicit video of a 13-year-old girl on his mobile device.

Newman elected a summary trial and pleaded not guilty to the offence. He was granted $7,000 bail with one suretor.

Police Sergeant Calsey Arthur was the prosecutor in the case.

Magistrate Laing ordered the accused not to make contact with the complainant or any of the witnesses. The judge also imposed conditions on Newman, who must report to the Central Police Station every Monday between 6am and 6pm.

In a separate court matter, a man arraigned on a charge of vagrancy was cautioned and told “to go and sin no more”.

Daniel Stuart appeared before Magistrate Laing. It is alleged that at 5.10am on October 16, 2020, the accused was found in the area of the Post Office with intent to commit a criminal offence.

Stuart pleaded guilty. According to the particulars, while police were on patrol in the downtown area they observed a suspicious looking man on a bicycle at the Post Office. The officers questioned Stuart about some mail he had in his possession. On admitting that the mail was not his, he was arrested.

Sergeant Arthur, who also prosecuted the matter, said Stuart did not waste the court’s time and took responsibility for his action.

The judge asked Stuart where he lived. He said he lives with his sister in Wellington Pinder Heights Subdivision. He also said that he is unemployed and does side jobs “here and there”.

Magistrate Laing cautioned Stuart and granted a discharge. He warned the man not to commit any further offence.