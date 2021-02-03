‘Adequate’ Policing To Deal With Fish Fry Crowds

By EARYEL BOWLEG

AMID complaints of large crowds gathering at the popular Fish Fry at Arawak Cay, Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said he thinks there is adequate police presence at the site.

Arawak Cay Association President Rodney Russell recently told local media that crowds at the site cannot be controlled. He appealed to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis to impose a 6pm Sunday curfew for the site.

“Some of these people are belligerent, we have vendors who are belligerent,” Mr Russell said. “We just cannot only concentrate on making money.

“We don’t want Arawak Cay to be a police state nor do we want Arawak Cay to appear as a lawless group of persons. We’re not lawless; this is why we’re asking before the government decides to close us down completely,” Mr Russell told reporters.

He said police cannot handle the large crowds.

However, Commissioner Rolle disagreed.

“I think we are adequately policed on Arawak Cay. I don’t know if there’s a need for more,” said the Commissioner yesterday.

“I mean you could always put more but if you (had) been out there on Sunday you would’ve seen we responded to that and the numbers are where I’m happy.

“The persons for the most part are well behaved unless we so need... there’s no need to expand on that.”

This is not the first time the popular spot has seen large crowds of patrons. In June last year photos and videos showed customers not social distancing or wearing masks.