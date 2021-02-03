D’Aguilar: Things Will Improve By Third Quarter

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

WITH the continued roll-out of several COVID-19 vaccines abroad, Tourism Minister Dionisio d’Aguilar said yesterday he expects “things will begin to improve” in the country’s tourism industry by the third quarter of the year.

His comments came when asked for an update on the Grand Lucayan resort’s reopening date.

“The government is, of course, deciding when it should reopen,” he said. “I think that the government is very close to deciding that it should reopen. I mean obviously conditions on the ground are not ideal.”

Acknowledging the country’s leading industry has suffered blow after blow from the pandemic, he said while the country’s road to recovery will likely be “a bit bumpy” in the weeks ahead, it is expected things will get better by the third quarter.

He suggested this will be dependent on countries — particularly the US — mass vaccination efforts.

He said: “So, tourism is seemingly at the moment getting a lot of body blows. However, I’m encouraged to see that the vaccine is rolling out with a certain level of robustness in the United States. They’re up to 1.2 million jabs a day.

“So, obviously as that gets rolled out quicker and they get up to about two million a day in the next four to five to six months, the United States should by-and-large have vaccinated a lot of their population which bodes well for tourism because people will consider to travel again.

“So, the short term is probably going to be a little bit bumpy (but) as we get to the middle of the year and the third quarter of the year, I envision that things will begin to improve so that’s my projection moving forward for the rest of 2021.”

Last month, newly sworn-in US President Joe Biden signed an executive order requiring travellers to produce a negative COVID-19 test before arrival in the US as well as then having to go into quarantine.

The new COVID-19 testing policy was previously announced by US officials but was later enforced on January 26.

Although the US quarantine requirement will now not be mandatory, the minister admitted that the US president’s comments on the policy had a significant impact on travel to The Bahamas.

“I spoke to a number of the operators of the major hotels in New Providence and they said that as soon as President Joe Biden floated the idea of a possible mandatory quarantine, a lot of people called up and cancelled,” he said.

“So, when the president of the United States speaks, he has an impact even though after further review and looking at it closely and probably realising that that wasn’t in his remit and that’s something that’s dealt by the state and local level and it was walked back upon.

“The impact of the comment caused confusion and so visitors were not minded to take the risk of going away and having to come back and quarantine and to be safe, they just cancelled.”

With the new impediments to travel, some observers have said the Minnis administration should capitalise on the domestic travel market, calling for current inter-island travel restrictions to be eased.

However, the minister told reporters yesterday that the government is not considering relaxing restrictions on domestic travel right now as a result of the new, more infectious strains spreading worldwide.

He also said officials are trying to limit the risk of imported cases to other Family Islands – where COVID infections are low.