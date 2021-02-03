Focus On Nygard - Not On The Police

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Paul Rolle said yesterday people should focus on sex crime allegations against fashion mogul Peter Nygard and not claims that link him to corruption by members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

He also said he is “extremely pleased” with RBPF officers despite allegations of bribery against some officers highlighted in a Canadian television programme about Nygard’s alleged sex crimes.

The TV programme repeated many of the claims made by Nygard’s alleged victims in civil and criminal lawsuits lodged overseas, which have been previously reported by The Tribune.

Commissioner Rolle admitted to reporters that he had not seen the TV programme.

The piece by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) programme “The Fifth Estate” took a closer look at the fashion mogul’s “pamper parties” at Lyford Cay where it is claimed women and underage girls were drugged and raped.

Allegations of local politicians and senior police officers receiving money to help conceal the 79-year-old’s alleged offences were brought up.

Asked if he had any concerns the programme would damage his force’s image internationally, Commissioner Rolle expressed confidence in the force and said the spotlight needed to be on Nygard’s alleged offences and not the alleged behaviour of any member of his force.

“I have not seen the documentary and I am extremely pleased with the men and women of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF),” he said.

“None of those officers have been indicted and I don’t have any complaint against any of them and I believe that as Bahamians we ought to respect the fact that these young men and women who give their lives to keep all of us safe are doing a tremendous job.

“And I’ve spoken to the persons from the CBC and I believe that the members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force are some of the best in the world and I don’t know that the image or reputation of the Royal Bahamas Police Force is damaged.

“There’s some allegations made against Peter Nygard and I think we should focus on that. Let us try and deal with that. Peter Nygard is alleged to have molested a number of women. Those matters are being investigated.

“I don’t hear the Royal Bahamas Police Force being investigated. Let’s stick with the facts.”

National Security Minister Marvin Dames has said he is confident RBPF officers will investigate allegations made locally against Nygard. Yesterday, Commissioner Rolle did not give many details about this probe.

A reporter told the police chief that Mr Dames said there was supposed to be an internal investigation into some officers who were named in a recent lawsuit in relation to Nygard.

Asked for an update, he said, “You need to speak to Minister Dames”.

When the reporter pointed out that Mr Dames had mentioned that the Commissioner was conducting it, Commissioner Rolle answered: “I said he made the comments and you can get the update from him.”

A civil lawsuit filed in New York last year claimed certain senior police officers, both past and present, were on Nygard’s payroll and frequented Nygard Cay.

Asked in January whether an officer named in the civil lawsuit is involved in the local investigation into Nygard’s actions, Mr Dames said he has confidence in Commissioner Rolle.

“That is a question for the Commissioner,” he said last month.

“I have the highest confidence in the Commissioner and his ability and his integrity to ensure that every matter – not only to which you speak – that every matter that is reported to the police is investigated with the highest degree of transparency and the highest degree of integrity and there are checks and balances within the system and there are checks and balances outside of the system.

“Again, I have no concerns about this matter or any other serious matter being compromised because of someone internally. I’m certain the Commissioner knows exactly what he has to do and to ensure that he is being accountable to those who would’ve made the complaints and he is being accountable to the Bahamian people at large. At the end of the day this is a matter that is constantly out there in the public sphere and time will tell.”