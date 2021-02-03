Man Falsely Accused Uncle Of Assault

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who went to a police station and falsely accused his uncle of assaulting him with a gun in an attempt to get him arrested was yesterday fined $500.

Rashard Moss was charged with making a false report after he admitted causing the wasteful employment of police resources and time on January 28.

The court was told Moss told officers his uncle and another man had come to his residence to start a verbal argument. The accused claimed his uncle pulled out a black handgun and threatened him with it.

The prosecution said while the accused was still at the Criminal Investigation Department, he changed his story and admitted his uncle never pulled a firearm on him. He was subsequently cautioned for making a false report. When questioned in custody, Moss admitted the offence and said he knew his initial statement was not true. He said he lied because his uncle had told an officer he tried to stab him. He explained this caused the police to become aggressive with him, so he decided to file a complaint against his uncle to get back at him.

During the hearing, Moss pleaded guilty. He also told Magistrate Derence Rolle Davis after he and his uncle had an argument that day, the man jumped in his car and went to the police station. Moss said when he followed him there, he saw his uncle tell a police officer who was standing outside that he had “jicked him up (sic)”. He said after his uncle lied on him, he decided to go into the station and file a formal complaint against him.

In response, the magistrate told Moss the police force did not have time to waste. As a result, he fined him $500, which he paid that same day.