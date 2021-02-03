Passport Offices Plan For Family Islands

By LEANDRA ROLLE

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Darren Henfield said yesterday the government hopes to establish passport offices on several Family Islands that will make it more accessible for residents in those communities to collect the important documents.

“Next week Friday, it is anticipated that the Prime Minister and I, in furtherance of our policy to establish passport offices and make it more accessible for Bahamians all across the country to be able to access and get their passports, we’re going to open an office in George Town, Exuma, which would allow Bahamians or people in Exuma the same amenities as you have in New Providence or as we have in Abaco,” he announced.

“It is also envisioned that in the very near future, we’re going to do the same thing in Mathew Town, Inagua, and somewhere in Long Island. We’re also going to do the same thing in Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera.

“We think this is very important. Me, as an island boy, believe it extremely important and as the minister of foreign affairs responsible for passports that I be able to make passports accessible to Family Islanders.”

In 2019, the Passport Office launched the first phase of its electronic services allowing for the renewal of adult e-passports to be done online.

At the time, officials called the move a major milestone for the country as the government seeks to modernise its services to better serve the Bahamian people.