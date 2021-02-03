Plp Old Guard Signed On For Fight In 2022

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE National General Council of the Progressive Liberal Party ratified 18 candidates for the next general election last night.

The candidates include party chairman and former Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell in Fox Hill, former Attorney General Alfred Sears in Fort Charlotte, former State Minister for National Security Keith Bell in Carmichael, and former State Minister for Finance Michael Halkitis in St Barnabas.

Others candidates include Senator Clay Sweeting in South Eleuthera, Senator Jobeth Coleby-Davis in Elizabeth, Leslia Brice in Seabreeze, Jomo Campbell in Centreville, Wayde Watson in Bain and Grants Town, Jamahl Strachan in Nassau Village, Mario Bowleg in Garden Hills, Zane Lightbourne in Yamacraw, Bacchus Rolle in South Beach, Wayne Munroe in Freetown, Ronald Duncombe in Killarney, Tyrell Grave Young in Long Island, Basil McIntosh in MICAL, Mckell De’Angelo Bonaby in Mt Mariah and Leonardo Lightbourne in North Andros & the Berry Islands.

The candidates who won an election under the PLP’s banner in 2017 -- party leader Philip Davis, Deputy Leader Chester Cooper, Glenys Hanna-Martin and Picewell Forbes -- have been guaranteed a nomination.

This leaves at least 17 seats for the party to fill.

One constituency likely to garner attention is the Tall Pines seat.

Senator Michael Darville, the former Minister of Grand Bahama, is canvassing that constituency as the establishment favourite to secure the seat.

His bid sets up a potential clash with Leslie Miller, the longtime representative of the area who has threatened to run as an independent candidate if he does not get his party’s nomination.

Both Dr Darville and Mr Miller declined to comment when contacted yesterday.

Some in the party fear that a bitter fight between the two and an independent candidacy from Mr Miller could cannibalise votes, leading to a loss for both. If not for this, insiders see the constituency as a “PLP seat” that would swing to its column in the next election.

Don Saunders is the current MP for the area. The Free National Movement announced in a statement yesterday that he is among 17 people ratified for the next election.

Mr Miller’s public plea for a Tall Pines nomination has not gone unnoticed in the party. Mr Cooper said in 2019 that the PLP’s leadership team “will not be bullied” when it comes to its candidate selection process.

A former parliamentarian in the Pineridge constituency, Dr Darville has established a temporary office in Tall Pines to aid his efforts.

In a statement last night announcing its candidate selections, Mr Mitchell touted the efforts his party has made towards reform, pointing to a new constitution, among other things.

“Our candidates committee had the difficult task of selecting candidates from a very talented applicant pool,” he said.

“With our country facing multiple, very serious crises they have been focused on picking a team that can hit the ground running, ready to make a difference on day one.”