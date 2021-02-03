Stabbed To Death After Car Accident

AN argument after a car accident at the junction of Fifth Street and Palm Tree Avenue yesterday led to a man being stabbed to death, police said.
Police received reports of the incident shortly after 6pm. Responding officers met a man lying on the ground unresponsive. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police were told there was a car accident at the intersection involving two vehicles. The occupants of those vehicles got into an altercation that resulted in one man being stabbed multiple times, Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters said at the scene.
The suspects abandoned their car in the area and fled the scene on foot.
ASP Peters appealed to motorists to exercise courtesy on the road and follow the rules they learned in driving school when it comes to accidents.
“An accident is simply an accident,” he said. “There is no need to be involved in physical altercations with anyone. Once you have all your required documents, permission to be on the road, to use the road, those things are (sufficient). Things can be replaced, but not lives and your freedom can be taken from you for decisions that are made without rationale.”
No one was in custody up to press time but police said they are following promising leads and looking for “multiple suspects”.
The coroner also visited the scene last night.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 502-9991.
This is the 12th homicide for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.
The previous victim, Anwar Tucker, was shot dead on the morning of February 1 on Deveaux Street.
Comments
bahamianson 8 hours, 19 minutes ago
Follow the rules that you learned in driving school............. what is this guy talking about? Half the population whom drive on the roads BOUGHT their licenses . That means, they didn't go to driving school. if it didn't occur to you. The people in the road traffic department have built mansions on money under the table. Everyone talks about it , and yet, the authorities do not know about it. People buy their licenses like they buy everything else in this country. People guy passports, immigration status, work permits, construction approvals etc. Oh, Sorry, I thought you guys knew.........
Dawes 7 hours, 17 minutes ago
Ssshhh. We all know that the problem is rampant corruption, but to show our pride we must never talk about it, as that would be bad mouthing Bahamas. Better to stick our head in the sand and pretend it doesn't happen then to admit we have a lot of work to do to fix this country.
GodSpeed 7 hours, 29 minutes ago
The people have no conflict resolution skills and it was so cold yesterday for temperatures to run so high.
FrustratedBusinessman 6 hours, 36 minutes ago
Stupid, senseless killing. Unfortunately, it appears that the mentality of this country will never change.
bahamianson 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
the mentality isn't getting better, it is getting worse.
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
Would the news reporter be so kind as to say the type of cars. how many persons were in the cars and if they know what caused the accident and where were the cars damaged.
Inquiring minds would like to know.
No need to kill a human being over a car accident. the matter can be settled in the courts and with the insurance company
one id dead and the other will go to jail. It makes no sense.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID