Stabbed To Death After Car Accident

AN argument after a car accident at the junction of Fifth Street and Palm Tree Avenue yesterday led to a man being stabbed to death, police said.

Police received reports of the incident shortly after 6pm. Responding officers met a man lying on the ground unresponsive. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police were told there was a car accident at the intersection involving two vehicles. The occupants of those vehicles got into an altercation that resulted in one man being stabbed multiple times, Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters said at the scene.

The suspects abandoned their car in the area and fled the scene on foot.

ASP Peters appealed to motorists to exercise courtesy on the road and follow the rules they learned in driving school when it comes to accidents.

“An accident is simply an accident,” he said. “There is no need to be involved in physical altercations with anyone. Once you have all your required documents, permission to be on the road, to use the road, those things are (sufficient). Things can be replaced, but not lives and your freedom can be taken from you for decisions that are made without rationale.”

No one was in custody up to press time but police said they are following promising leads and looking for “multiple suspects”.

The coroner also visited the scene last night.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 502-9991.

This is the 12th homicide for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

The previous victim, Anwar Tucker, was shot dead on the morning of February 1 on Deveaux Street.