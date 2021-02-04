‘Please Don’T Let Me Die’: Desperate Last Words Of Driver Dragged From Car And Stabbed To Death

By EARYEL BOWLEG
BYSTANDERS who say they witnessed Tuesday night’s latest murder said the victim’s last words were “man, don’t let me die”.
Observers recounted the vicious stabbing incident of a man who, they said, appeared to be elderly. One individual said the deceased could possibly have been in his 50s or 60s.
Witnesses alleged the attackers pulled the man out of his car and dragged him across the road, stabbed him, then tried to put him in their car.
Police said they received reports shortly after 6pm of a stabbing at Palm Tree Avenue and Fifth Street. Initial investigations revealed a traffic accident occurred at the intersection involving two vehicles.
A physical argument between the occupants of both vehicles followed. One of the men was stabbed and died of his injuries.
The suspects abandoned their car in the area and fled the scene on foot.
One man, who asked not to be named, said the victim was driving on to East Street while the suspected assailants were coming out of a corner when the men swerved and hit his car.
“He tried to swerve from them,” the witness told The Tribune. “By him trying to swerve he still catch a piece of their light. . . He was gonna stop.
“But before he could stop, the two guys hit the wall right there. They hit the wall and just ran out of the car. I saw them run across to the old man’s car.
“I stand up and I say I ain’t getting in no one business. So when they did get him out the car, it still looked like they was punching him. They drag him across the road.
“When the car passed that’s when I saw the silver thing in his hand I say that’s a knife. One of my other (friends) came running from up there. So he pushed one and I push and I say no man y’all can’t juck this old man no more (sic). Stop… They still try to drag him in their car to carry him.”
Witnesses said the attack did not stop until another group of men got out of a car and beat up the assailants.
“I don’t know if that’s the old man people or (what). They start beating them and they broke off running... When I run back here, it was like only four of us here. The old man kept telling us, ‘Man, don’t let me die.’”
The onlooker said if he knew the situation was going to go that far he would have intervened earlier.
Meantime, another person who witnessed the argument said the deceased’s car was still in gear when the attackers pulled him out of his vehicle.
The driver was not confrontational, the witness said, but the men rushed him and did not give him a chance to get out of the vehicle.
“While they were dragging him out the car, he was telling him he can fix the car,” he said.
“One guy was holding the wound… trying to keep him conscious. While he was on the ground, he was saying, ‘please don’t let him (die)’.”
The individual did not witness the car accident, but saw the harrowing ordeal afterwards.
“We thought they were punching him but they really were stabbing him and that’s where they were trying to drag him and tote him through here, that’s where we intervene and tell them they can leave this old man alone.
“And then a little fight ensued. They break off running and then people was trying to help the guy on the ground and then about ten minutes later they come back around trying to move the car…. their car.”
Police have asked anyone with information on the killing to contact officers at 502-9991.
Comments
tribanon 10 hours, 54 minutes ago
I seldom read Tribune articles like this one anymore because the reporter's writing skills and the quality of reporting are usually substandard to the point of rendering the article unintelligible. The above article is yet another classic example of just how shoddy the Tribune's reporting has become.
moncurcool 9 hours, 36 minutes ago
“I stand up and I say I ain’t getting in no one business. So when they did get him out the car, it still looked like they was punching him. They drag him across the road.
This is the sad statement of community being lost in our country.
tell_it_like_it_is 9 hours, 15 minutes ago
Yes, sad all around.
bogart 7 hours, 58 minutes ago
Extremely extremely horrible, victim stabbed to death in car accident.
Way past time these murderers doing these senseless murders no regard for viscious actions having weapons to kill, needs the nation to consider the LAW OF THE DEATH PENALTY.
These viscious murderous killing of anyone in the public be it children, school girl, others getting murdered needs established Law of Death Penalty for culprits. The Police gun shot listening machine is to catch your killer AFTER you get shot dead, Police cars come AFTER one gets murdered. Time to have the Death Penalty for public to know there is at least some law to protect you, or give murderer fear of their action.... BEFOREHAND and put fear into these culprits.
Nation must have something, some bit of confort to protect public getting killed and in seems continuous going on of senseless murders.
jus2cents 7 hours, 38 minutes ago
How do we stop this from happening again? Parents, Police, Churches, Politicians, and all the People of the Bahamas when you see something that is WRONG address it, no matter how small or big the issue is, there is always a solution. We need to grow up and grow some courage, care for each other and be kinder. Just imagine if everyone was more responsible and did what is right and proper behaviour.
Now lock those animals who killed him up, teach them how to behave in civil society.
ThisIsOurs 7 hours, 4 minutes ago
turn red on left needs to be repealed until people respect the road. thats the fjrst thing. Yes I know it wasn't used in this case. But in general police need to look at people driving aggressively on the road. I'm not talking about simply overtaking a car. Im talking about people who take these dangerous actions, get away with it and feel proud of their NASCAR driving skill. Start changing mindsets about what "driving good" means. You een driving good if you dash across a double lane Prince Charles and get in traffic, speed off and almost cause an accident in your wake. that should be a ticketing offence. Same for getting onto a roundabout.
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 21 minutes ago
There are still good people. Those who tried to stop the assault. This is a very sad situation
ThisIsOurs 7 hours, 11 minutes ago
Wow. They need to have this trial quickly and put these guys in prison for 25 years. They stabbed him then tried to kidnap him? And they were in the wrong too?
An addendum, the police need to address aggression on the road. If these guys didn't think it was normal to "scoot" out of corners, inches away from oncoming traffic this wouldn't happen. POLICE have allowed dangerous driving to become normalized. Added to that, everybody is on edge now. Brother is killing brother the "road" is just a murderous fuel source.
bahamianson 5 hours, 30 minutes ago
Parade them in rawson square . This is ridiculous. The police commissioner must speak to this . You mean to tell me, i can get stabbed to death, dragged through the streets, kidnapped, and die just because i have a legal licence to drive on the wretched streets of New Providence. The criminals have taken over. Ok, makenit legal to carry a concelled weapon .
M0J0 5 hours, 22 minutes ago
Very sad situation but more sad is the length of time one has to wait for an officer to respond to traffic accidents.
mandela 15 minutes ago
Very sad. Very scary. My guess is that the perpetrators of this terrible act are young school dropouts with s#$t for brains. Menace to society. They need to be locked away forever.
