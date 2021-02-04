‘Please Don’T Let Me Die’: Desperate Last Words Of Driver Dragged From Car And Stabbed To Death

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

BYSTANDERS who say they witnessed Tuesday night’s latest murder said the victim’s last words were “man, don’t let me die”.

Observers recounted the vicious stabbing incident of a man who, they said, appeared to be elderly. One individual said the deceased could possibly have been in his 50s or 60s.

Witnesses alleged the attackers pulled the man out of his car and dragged him across the road, stabbed him, then tried to put him in their car.

Police said they received reports shortly after 6pm of a stabbing at Palm Tree Avenue and Fifth Street. Initial investigations revealed a traffic accident occurred at the intersection involving two vehicles.

A physical argument between the occupants of both vehicles followed. One of the men was stabbed and died of his injuries.

The suspects abandoned their car in the area and fled the scene on foot.

One man, who asked not to be named, said the victim was driving on to East Street while the suspected assailants were coming out of a corner when the men swerved and hit his car.

“He tried to swerve from them,” the witness told The Tribune. “By him trying to swerve he still catch a piece of their light. . . He was gonna stop.

“But before he could stop, the two guys hit the wall right there. They hit the wall and just ran out of the car. I saw them run across to the old man’s car.

“I stand up and I say I ain’t getting in no one business. So when they did get him out the car, it still looked like they was punching him. They drag him across the road.

“When the car passed that’s when I saw the silver thing in his hand I say that’s a knife. One of my other (friends) came running from up there. So he pushed one and I push and I say no man y’all can’t juck this old man no more (sic). Stop… They still try to drag him in their car to carry him.”

Witnesses said the attack did not stop until another group of men got out of a car and beat up the assailants.

“I don’t know if that’s the old man people or (what). They start beating them and they broke off running... When I run back here, it was like only four of us here. The old man kept telling us, ‘Man, don’t let me die.’”

The onlooker said if he knew the situation was going to go that far he would have intervened earlier.

Meantime, another person who witnessed the argument said the deceased’s car was still in gear when the attackers pulled him out of his vehicle.

The driver was not confrontational, the witness said, but the men rushed him and did not give him a chance to get out of the vehicle.

“While they were dragging him out the car, he was telling him he can fix the car,” he said.

“One guy was holding the wound… trying to keep him conscious. While he was on the ground, he was saying, ‘please don’t let him (die)’.”

The individual did not witness the car accident, but saw the harrowing ordeal afterwards.

“We thought they were punching him but they really were stabbing him and that’s where they were trying to drag him and tote him through here, that’s where we intervene and tell them they can leave this old man alone.

“And then a little fight ensued. They break off running and then people was trying to help the guy on the ground and then about ten minutes later they come back around trying to move the car…. their car.”

Police have asked anyone with information on the killing to contact officers at 502-9991.