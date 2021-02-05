Man Ordered To Keep The Peace After Threats

By FARRAH JOHNSON

A MAN who threatened to kill his cousin during a verbal argument late last month was bound over to keep the peace for six months.

Police arrested Kenneth Ingraham after he issued death threats to an older family member on January 23.

He owned up to the offence when he appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on Friday.

During the arraignment, Ingraham told the magistrate that he was not in his right mind when he threatened to kill his cousin because he was intoxicated with liquor. He also said he only said the words in the heat of the moment because he and the complainant had got into a fight and the man had hit him on his head with a baseball bat. Ingraham said after the altercation, he “walked down the road to get two cigarettes and cool off”, but when he returned, he was approached by officers who detained and arrested him.

“I was dead drunk, I’m not going to lie,” he told the magistrate. “I don’t want to waste your time”.

As a result, Magistrate McKinney accepted the accused’s guilty plea and ordered him to be of good behaviour for six months. He told Ingraham that if he were convicted of any offence within that time, he would be fined $500 or sentenced to a month behind bars.