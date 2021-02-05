Suspected Illegal Immigrants Arrested In Freeport

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FOUR suspected illegal migrants were discovered at an apartment complex in Freeport this week.

Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder reported that shortly after 2pm officers of the Flying Squad, acting on information, executed a search warrant at an apartment complex on Charles Chillingworth Court, where they found two women and two men suspected of being illegal migrants.

They were arrested and handed over to the Immigration Authorities. Investigations are continuing into the matter.