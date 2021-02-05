Teen Denies Assaulting Police Officer

By FARRAH JOHNSON

A TEENAGER who denied assaulting a police officer with an unlicensed firearm was on Friday granted bail before his trial.

The prosecution said the 17-year-old was found with a Black Springfield .45 pistol and seven rounds of unfired ammunition on February 3. They further alleged the youngster used the illegal weapon to assault a police corporal that same day.

During his hearing before Magistrate Samuel McKinney, the teenager denied the allegations and his case was adjourned to April 6 for trial.

In the meantime, the accused was granted $6,000 bail.

On Friday, another man also appeared before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis for similar offences.

Police arrested Denzil Sears after he was accused of being in possession of a .45 pistol with nine live rounds of ammunition.

He denied the charges and his case was adjourned to May 3 for trial.

Sears was also released on $6,000 bail until that time.