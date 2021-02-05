'Wait And See' Situation For Three Senior Officers

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

WAYNE Munroe, QC, says it is now a “wait and see” situation for three senior Royal Bahamas Police Force officers whose special assignments have now expired.

The senior officers were sent to various government ministries a year ago.

After letters with instructions were sent to them, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ken Strachan was transferred to the Ministry of Social Services.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander was sent to the Ministry of Health and Assistant Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux had to report to the Ministry of Education.

It was never specified why these men, who had played intricate roles in fighting crime during a period when crime figures had declined, were removed from their duties and sent on “special assignment” at these ministries.

Mr Munroe told The Tribune Friday his clients are being underutilised.

“They are not getting optimal use of talented senior officers,” the attorney said. “All of them were a part of the senior management team when we supposedly made inroads in crime reduction. They are far from retirement age.”

ACP Ken Strachan is fighting his matter through the courts while the other officers are waiting to learn their fate now that their one year transfers have practically come to term.

ACP Strachan, according to court documents was to report to the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Social Services. Alleging that the then Commissioner of Police abused his power in the transfer, ACP Strachan through the courts is seeking damages, exemplary damages and cost, as well as other relief.

Mr Munroe explained: “The matter with ACP Ken Strachan, was transferred to Justice Lauren Kline and he gave further case management directions for the respondent to file additional evidence. I also think he gave directions for trial. I’m not quite sure what date that is.

“ACP Fernander, the one year period that they talked about him being on special duty with the Ministry of Health has come to an end. He reported back to Police Headquarters and he was told to await further instructions.

“The time for ACP Leamond Deleveaux will be up sometime soon and he intends to do the same thing. It’s now a matter of waiting and seeing what they are told and then determine for Fernander and Deleveaux whether they should take action as well.”

The officers have maintained their ranks throughout what they regard as an ordeal.