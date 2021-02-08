Bpc Ceases Drilling As No Commercial Volumes Of Oil Found

Environmental campaigners were celebrating this morning after Bahamas Petroleum Corporation announced it has ceased its drilling operations after having failed to find commercial volumes of oil.
BPC revealed its controversial exploratory drilling was over and the well which had been drilled will be sealed.
“Whilst the well encountered oil, indicated from LWD (logging while drilling) tools, gas chromatography and mud logs, commercial volumes of oil have not been proven at this well location," BPC said in a statement.
CEO Simon Potter said: “I am proud to say that after many years of diligent effort we did what we said we would do: BPC drilled the Perseverance #1 well safely and without incident, testing for the presence of hydrocarbons in the Southern Seas of The Bahamas. This was the very specific objective of the well – not a scientific or geologic experiment, but to seek hydrocarbons in commercial quantities.”
Comments
Kalikgold 13 hours, 8 minutes ago
I speak for most Bahamians when I say "now CYC!!"
ohdrap4 12 hours, 41 minutes ago
pity the investors.
John 12 hours, 30 minutes ago
Someone done t’ief da oil. Well by grabs.
DDK 12 hours, 4 minutes ago
Good. Now get the flock out of our waters and don't come back!!
ThisIsOurs 11 hours, 54 minutes ago
how did this go from millions of barrels to shut everything down and leave town? This seems very very odd. At least we long longer have to suffer the everybody getting rich nonsense
JokeyJack 3 hours, 50 minutes ago
Don't you believe that. They will be out there drilling and carting away our oil just like the aragonite ships are doing all the time. The official word is those aragonite ships don't exist. So now the oil drilling ship won't exist either. Ok, great. Of course the Defense Force can't go down there and ensure they are not there drilling, just like they can't go to the aragonite ships.
Just read the newspapers and believe they are all gone. All is safe now - LOL. Go back to the dominos game.
TalRussell 11 hours, 48 minutes ago
I just tried to check on how the stock market reacted to the sludge drillers stock but the BISX website says it is unavailable because it's in Maintenance Mode and will be available soon but they did, Thank me for me patience!
Thankfully, I invested me grandchild's university money in hoarding even more rolls of Grocer Rupert's toilet papers. Shakehead a once Upyeahvote, you just couldn't write this, Twice for Not?
jus2cents 10 hours, 48 minutes ago
All Potter sold was Snake Oil, & bullshit, just another smooth talking Brit who played our political puppets.
And I don't pity any investors ondrap4, anyone who invested in this travesty, in pillaging and potentially ruining the waters of The Bahamas is scum, and they deserve to lose their blood money, it's a gamble after all, and they should know that.
concerned799 10 hours, 3 minutes ago
2021 is already going so much better.
I hope everyone realizes the only political or legal barrier there was to the Bahamas drilling oil was the lack of any commercial sized deposit that would lead to a profitable venture. So that is how useful the institutions of the Bahamas are on this type of an environmental issue.
realitycheck242 9 hours, 50 minutes ago
It The words of a banker "its a penny stock play ...and like a Brit would say ..."There aint no Earl"
Voltaire 9 hours, 27 minutes ago
Where are Bahama7 and ColumbusPillow?? Did BPC revoke their propaganda contract for lack of funds? Lol. Goodbye and good riddance. This company, and anyone associated with it, will never ever drill for oil in the Bahamas again
Proguing 9 hours, 23 minutes ago
A very predictable outcome
K4C 9 hours, 22 minutes ago
Can't understand the ecstasy so many are displaying, so many are anti oil as they drive travel and air condition their homes have cell phones etc all from OIL
Best the Bahamas HOPE by 2025 tourism returns
moncurcool 9 hours, 17 minutes ago
I agree. Can't understand it. Amazing though that no environmentalist or non of the anti oil people are coming to the table with any projects to employ Bahamians.
K4C 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
That golden goose called tourism is possibly 2 years way from 2019 numbers, many a business will never reopen and many more will fail, not just in the Bahamas but here in Canada when I am
BTW we have a Oil and Gas industry not being decimated by the savior Biden
ThisIsOurs 7 hours, 50 minutes ago
You call it anit-oil, I call it pro-everything The Bahamas stands for and that could never be "oil drilling industry". You gat to know what you stand for
K4C 4 hours, 36 minutes ago
You better hope you are not left out STANDING alone and hungry
You gat to know that !
tribanon 8 hours, 28 minutes ago
What The Tribune has failed to report is that BPC plans on drilling in many other places in the Bahamas. Apparently the corrupt principals behind BPC's finely tuned Ponzi scheme have every intention of greatly increasing their own personal wealth by continuing to fleece very gullible and foolish investors who are all too easily parted from their money.
And to think Minnis is not the least bit concerned that the corrupt operators of this Ponzi scheme are using an enterprise that bears our country's name. The grave reputational risks for the Bahamas loom large. Our corrupt politicians and legislators are going to rue the day they so foolishly added an air of legitimacy to all of the wrong doing going on here. So will the PriceWaterHouse & Coopers accountants who are the auditors of BPC.
TalRussell 8 hours, 16 minutes ago
Bahamas Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has always included in their sales pitch to potential investors about the acreages of well-drilling landscape, licensed by Mr. Minni's government.
But there is always pitch about drilling in Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname, targeting exit production of c.2,500 bopd and prospect maturation in Uruguay.
Bonefishpete 8 hours, 16 minutes ago
I told you so. I suspect the Seven Sisters scoured the Bahamas in the 50's looking for oil. Would of been wells there long ago if it had profitable oil.
Bahama7 7 hours, 21 minutes ago
Voly - your a fine one to talk about going missing! I have been reading this paper longer than you and you went AWOL for the past two months.
Yes, no commercial oil but they may now sell the licenses to a super major with deep pockets.
They will find oil as it’s out there, just like the Gulf of Mexico.
The licenses are valid and I can see many wells drilled going forward.
ThisIsOurs 7 hours, 18 minutes ago
lol. they'll sell the licenses. Nice work if you can get it.
