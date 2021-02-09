24 Hours - Two More Murdered

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
POLICE are investigating two new homicides after a man’s body was found on Cowpen Road yesterday and another man died in hospital on Sunday after being stabbed.
In the most recent incident, police were called to a scene off Cowpen Road shortly before 5pm yesterday where a man’s unresponsive body was found lying on the ground. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Police said the victim appears to be in his late 20s early 30s.
The man had head injuries and his body appeared to have been recently dumped in the area. The matter is being treated as a homicide.
Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters said police had no information on the suspect’s identity. He asked anyone with a missing relative to call the police at 502-9991.
“If someone is aware that a family member, particularly a male, is missing or hasn’t been seen for the last 12 to 24 hours, to let the police know and possibly be able to identify this victim,” he said.
Meanwhile, Sunday’s victim was identified by relatives as 29-year-old Jayvon Edwards.
Police said shortly before 9pm on Sunday, officers received reports of a stabbing at the intersection of Second Street and Palm Tree Avenue. A man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle where he later died.
The victim’s aunt, Minister Berthamae Gardiner, was distraught when The Tribune visited the scene. She described her nephew as “mannerly and respectful”.
“I didn’t sleep last night. It had me in a depressed mood all night and all morning,” she said.
Another family member said relatives suspect that the attack was connected to a “toxic” romantic relationship the deceased had.
When asked yesterday if the incident was the result of a domestic dispute, ASP Peters said it is possible. However, he said this motive had to be confirmed after interviewing people who were allegedly involved in the matter. No one had been taken into police custody up to press time.
These homicides follow the stabbing death of a man after a car accident on Fifth Street and Palm Tree Avenue last week and a murder in Harbour Island on Friday.
The total murder count for the year to date now stands at 15.
SP 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
Politicians are the ultimate cause of high crime. High unemployment equals high crime. In the 60's we had over employment, murder was basically unheard of and crime practically non existent.
Insensitive politicians began an asinine stupid policy of selling work permits for Bahamian jobs and the rest is history!
Dawes 4 hours, 14 minutes ago
In the 60s i would guess there was more foreigners then there are now. I have heard that all the banks downtown were expat, the teachers as well and many others. So that last line doesn't appear correct.
tribanon 52 minutes ago
You're absolutely right. Our corrupt governments, both FNM and PLP alike, got rid of most of the British, Canadian and American expats a long time ago and replaced them with boat loads of illegal Haitian aliens who have been followed by Jamaicans, Filipinos, Cubans, etc.
Our education system was packed with highly qualified expat teachers in the 1960s through to the mid-1970s, many of whom had advanced degrees from renowned colleges and universities in the UK. Back then most Bahamian children got a first class education compared to the D - - - education they receive today.
For purely evil political purposes SLOP, Loftus Roker and then student activist Sean McWeeney, among others, pressed for the expat teachers to literally be thrown out of our country, many on very short notice. In doing so they created an enormous shortage of well-trained and qualified teachers that was all too quickly filled with poorly educated and untrained teachers of the skin colour politically desired. Overnight skin colour became the most important teacher qualification. The generations of dumbed down D- - - voters we have in our country today truly owe a debt of gratitude for their blissful ignorance to the likes of SLOP, Loftus Roker and Sean McWeeney.
