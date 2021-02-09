Grand Bahama's Plp Candidates Named ‘In Two Weeks’

By DENISE MAYCOCK

PLP leader Philip “Brave” Davis said the party should announce its Grand Bahama candidates in the next two weeks.

He said the party has interviewed over 20 aspirants for Grand Bahama.

“Some of them are here with me as you can see, and we at the Candidates Committee are deliberating and assessing, and hopefully, within the next two weeks, you should be hearing about the decisions of the Candidate’s Committee and the General Council,” he said.

Last week, the PLP announced 18 candidates for the next general election.

He spoke to The Tribune while he was in Grand Bahama on Saturday.

During the trip, he distributed care packages to many residents in the Freeport and Eight Mile Rock areas.

Deeply moved by the expression of appreciation from residents, he said the event “drives home the desperation and despair that is settling in Grand Bahama.”

While speaking at PLP House in Freeport, Mr Davis said: “We in the PLP party recognise the pain and suffering that the residents of Grand Bahama are going through and continue to go through that we needed to bring some relief to them.

“And, it is our appreciation and understanding and sensitivity to the needs they have. We hope we have brought some relief; it is not all I know they would need, but it is some token of what we can do for them.

“We want GB to know we are here for them and continue to be here for them and hope to be able to bring relief and help that they deservedly need.

“We did a similar exercise in Eight Mile Rock, and the residents were very appreciative for what we did; they expressed their appreciation. And, we were deeply moved to be able to do so, and deeply moved by the expressions of thanks for what we have done. And it drives home the desperation and despair that is settling in GB, and we need to alleviate that more urgently now than ever.”