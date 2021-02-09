As Mp Turnquest Heads To Exit Door, Pm Arrives In Grand Bahama

BY DENISE MAYCOCK
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis flew into Grand Bahama yesterday afternoon to meet with executives of the East Grand Bahama Constituency Association.
The Tribune was at the Western Air terminal at Grand Bahama International Airport around 4pm when Dr Minnis’ flight touchdown in Freeport.
When asked the purpose of his trip to Grand Bahama and whether it was for the selection of candidates, the Prime Minister denied that. “No, I am not here for that,” he said, walking quickly to his vehicle.
The Tribune later learned Dr Minnis was in meeting with the executives of EGB Constituency Association at 6pm at the Freeport Bible Church.
Mr Turnquest revealed in a note over the weekend to his constituents that the party leader advised him that he would not be receiving the party’s nomination for East Grand Bahama.
The Tribune went out to get reaction from constituents about the news.
Lloyd W Miller, a resident of East Grand Bahama, claimed Mr Turnquest was not a good MP.
“I am going to be honest to you about Peter Turnquest, he didn’t help me all; he did nothing for me,” he said. “I been to him over and over to help me fix my roof and my roof still ain’t fix.”
Mr Miller, a taxi driver, said he voted for the FNM and supported Mr Turnquest’s campaign.
“You think when you vote for the party you are going to get help, but I did not get no help even though I vote for him. But people who did not vote FNM get help, and I ain’t get none. I been with them over and over and they send me about the place - go here, go there, and I never get help from nobody.”
“I don’t care whether he (Mr Turnquest) gets the nomination, and if he does, I ain’t voting for him,” he said. Peter Turnquest is not a good MP at all.”
Mr Miller noted that he has also voted in the past for the PLP and has gotten no help from them either.
East Grand Bahama constituent Herbert Seymour says he thought Mr Turnquest is “a good MP”.
“I support him, and I think he is a good MP. I feel bad and they should not do him like that. They should give him a second chance; they should try him again in EGB. He did a good job as a MP,” Mr Seymour said.
When asked who felt would be a good candidate for East Grand Bahama, Mr Seymour said: “I can’t say who would be a good candidate for that area because I was voting for Peter,” he said.
Livingston “Winky” Butler, who is not a constituent of EGB, also shared his view on situation.
“I don’t live in EGB, but according to what I see, I don’t think he did a good job. People may think because I am on the other side, I am saying this, but in the chat groups I heard he was leaving to go to Nassau to run,” he said.
When contacted yesterday, constituency chairman Derek Kingsaid: “My reaction is that it is a fluid situation so I have no comment at this time.”
proudloudandfnm 7 hours, 20 minutes ago
None of the FNM MPs have done a thing for GB. And I am not talking about roofs. This FNM inherited a huge crisis on GB when they were sworn in and rather than help us they made life more expensive and more bureaucratic. No administration has ever had such a negative impact on GB. All of them (including the empty suit PM) have to go. Every one...
Hoda 5 hours, 40 minutes ago
I wasn't no overwhelmed by this slate of MP's either. Ironically, for me it was the persons associated with FNM who aren't MPs, and apparently who they always talking about in a negative fashion, that I found most helpful, honest and competent.
TigerB 5 hours, 18 minutes ago
This person will switch to the PLP, then when the PLP don't fix his roof he will switch back...we didn't put them in there to fix no one roof, Iram Lewis didn't fix mines either... I guess he is a bad MP too
Sickened 4 hours, 12 minutes ago
Correct! People must learn to take care of themselves. Why we such friggin beggars? Save for difficult times!!!
tribanon 3 hours, 19 minutes ago
We're such "friggin beggars" because greedy corrupt politicians have for decades taken everything for themselves and left us with nothing. SLOP, Ingraham, Christie and Minnis are all the same....they have gotten filthy rich giving away to foreigners the best that our country has to offer.
Sickened 4 hours, 17 minutes ago
All about me baby!!!
moncurcool 2 hours, 46 minutes ago
Sadly, this is the problem that politricks has produced in the Bahamas. People believe you owe them something just for voting for them Guess that the Clement Maynard all fo me baby attitude.
BONEFISH 1 hour, 53 minutes ago
That attitude did not start with the PLP. They simply may have perfected it. Bahamian history is not taught in the Bahamas.
Let some one who knows, explain to you what is the five pound vote note was. Or how a low flying plane dropped some pound notes. I know you are older than me.
