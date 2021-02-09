As Mp Turnquest Heads To Exit Door, Pm Arrives In Grand Bahama

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis flew into Grand Bahama yesterday afternoon to meet with executives of the East Grand Bahama Constituency Association.

The Tribune was at the Western Air terminal at Grand Bahama International Airport around 4pm when Dr Minnis’ flight touchdown in Freeport.

When asked the purpose of his trip to Grand Bahama and whether it was for the selection of candidates, the Prime Minister denied that. “No, I am not here for that,” he said, walking quickly to his vehicle.

The Tribune later learned Dr Minnis was in meeting with the executives of EGB Constituency Association at 6pm at the Freeport Bible Church.

Mr Turnquest revealed in a note over the weekend to his constituents that the party leader advised him that he would not be receiving the party’s nomination for East Grand Bahama.

The Tribune went out to get reaction from constituents about the news.

Lloyd W Miller, a resident of East Grand Bahama, claimed Mr Turnquest was not a good MP.

“I am going to be honest to you about Peter Turnquest, he didn’t help me all; he did nothing for me,” he said. “I been to him over and over to help me fix my roof and my roof still ain’t fix.”

Mr Miller, a taxi driver, said he voted for the FNM and supported Mr Turnquest’s campaign.

“You think when you vote for the party you are going to get help, but I did not get no help even though I vote for him. But people who did not vote FNM get help, and I ain’t get none. I been with them over and over and they send me about the place - go here, go there, and I never get help from nobody.”

“I don’t care whether he (Mr Turnquest) gets the nomination, and if he does, I ain’t voting for him,” he said. Peter Turnquest is not a good MP at all.”

Mr Miller noted that he has also voted in the past for the PLP and has gotten no help from them either.

East Grand Bahama constituent Herbert Seymour says he thought Mr Turnquest is “a good MP”.

“I support him, and I think he is a good MP. I feel bad and they should not do him like that. They should give him a second chance; they should try him again in EGB. He did a good job as a MP,” Mr Seymour said.

When asked who felt would be a good candidate for East Grand Bahama, Mr Seymour said: “I can’t say who would be a good candidate for that area because I was voting for Peter,” he said.

Livingston “Winky” Butler, who is not a constituent of EGB, also shared his view on situation.

“I don’t live in EGB, but according to what I see, I don’t think he did a good job. People may think because I am on the other side, I am saying this, but in the chat groups I heard he was leaving to go to Nassau to run,” he said.

When contacted yesterday, constituency chairman Derek Kingsaid: “My reaction is that it is a fluid situation so I have no comment at this time.”