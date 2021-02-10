Cubans Lived On Coconuts For Five Weeks

THE United States Coast Guard rescued three Cubans who were stranded on an uninhabited Bahamian island for more than a month.

According to the US Coast Guard, the three people — two men and a woman — were not seriously injured, however, they were taken to a Florida hospital yesterday. A Coast Guard crew found them on Anguilla Cay, an island near Cay Sal Bank. They reportedly survived on coconuts while stranded on the island.

According to Local 10 News, Lt Justin Dougherty said a US Coast Guard aircrew first noticed “some unusual flags” on the island and flew back around to investigate when they spotted the three people waving at them.

“They were actually there for 33 days — more than a month,” Lt Dougherty, a spokesman for the US Coast Guard, said. “To survive on coconuts; that is pretty extraordinary ... It was incredible. I don’t know how they did it. I am amazed that they were in such good shape when we saw them.”

After the Cubans were discovered, a US Coast Guard crew left Florida to fly over the area to drop off water, food, and a radio. When the USCG helicopter crew returned to rescue them, the Cubans said their boat had capsized in rough waters and they were able to swim to the island.