Man Accused Of Sex With 16-Year-Old Boy

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 59-year-old man who was accused of having sex with a teenage boy was yesterday denied bail ahead of his trial.

Police said Williams Davis engaged in unlawful sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old boy sometime between October and December of last year.

Due to the nature of the charge, he was not required to enter a plea and his case was adjourned to March 23 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

In the meantime, Deputy Chief Magistrate Forbes denied the accused bail and remanded him to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Davis, who is represented by attorney Jomo Campbell, has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.