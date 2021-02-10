Man Found Dead With Gunshot Wounds To The Face

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating another homicide that occurred on Monday night – just a few hours after another man’s body was found on Cowpen Road.

The victim in the most recent killing was identified by sources as Kendrick Ferguson who is believed to be 25 or 26.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, initial reports indicate that sometime after 11pm, police received reports of a shooting incident that happened on Lincoln Boulevard, in the vicinity of Homestead Avenue.

On arrival, officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the face. Paramedics took him to hospital where he later died.

A source said that the victim walked a while before collapsing in front of a yard after being shot. The Tribune spoke to the resident of that yard who recounted Mr Ferguson’s final moments. Although the shooting happened after the island’s 10pm curfew, the commotion outside caused the resident to go outside where he made the grim discovery.

“When I hear all the noise outside when the gentlemen was saying ‘What happened to you Kenny? What happened to you?’

“He was still moving and was trying to like turn on his side,” the area resident explained. I ran outside to see what happened. When I came right by the door I saw his body was by the garbage bin like he was bleeding and trying to get back up off the ground because he had fallen.”

The resident knew the victim, but said Ferguson had not been around the neighbourhood in almost a month.

Nikato Sturrup, the deceased’s best friend, was in the area when the incident occurred, but was not where it happened.

He told The Tribune: “When I reached there, they had carried him because when I got the call last (night) I thought my boy was clowning when he tell me that. He said my best friend just get killed and when I hear it last night I gone run. When I reach the scene where he was they had carried (him).”

He said hearing the news was not easy.

“That hurt me a lot when I heard that because every night before he goes home he always comes by me and last night he was home. I don’t know how he got back outside,” Mr Sturrup said.

He never knew his friend to have problems with anyone, but revealed that the deceased had recently started hanging out with a new group of people.

This killing marks the 16th murder this year, according to The Tribune’s records.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 502-9991.