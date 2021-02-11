Fnms Vote Against Taking Opposition Questions

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement MPs voted against answering questions from members of the opposition in the House of Assembly yesterday, choosing instead to move forward with their own agenda.

According to House rules, the second Wednesday in every month is a chance for the opposition to ask ministers questions.

However, unlike some parliaments around the world such as the United Kingdom and Canada, governing parties in The Bahamas tend to override that provision.

During House Speaker Halson Moultrie’s first sitting as an Independent Speaker yesterday, opposition members failed to push him to prevent the governing party from changing the House agenda.

Twenty-three FNMs voted to change the agenda. Pineridge MP Frederick McAlpine joined Independent MP Reece Chipman and the five PLP members in opposing that move. Elizabeth MP Dr Duane Sands abstained from the vote. Seven MPs were absent from the sitting.

In a statement, PLP leader Philip “Brave” Davis said the FNM’s action proves the party is not committed to transparency and accountability.

“The current government does not believe they need to answer questions from the people’s representatives,” he said.

“Questions about hidden spending, failures, corruption, and broken promises –– these are too uncomfortable.

“So, the FNM members of Parliament – the same ones who campaigned on transparency and accountability – voted this morning to protect ministers from having to answer the people’s questions.

“The Prime Minister goes to such great lengths to avoid answering questions – from the media, from the people and from the people’s representatives – that the only credible explanation is that he doesn’t have any acceptable answers to offer.”