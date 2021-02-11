Voter Registration Centres To Open On Monday

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

SEVERAL centres for voter registration are expected to open on Monday, as officials ramp up a phased plan to expand the existing register to first time voters and people needing constituency transfers before the next general election.

The existing register currently has 186,763 voters and officials say they expect about 20,000 new voters. However, acting Parliamentary Commissioner Lavado Duncanson was unable to say how many people have registered so far.

And despite current social distancing protocols and restrictions on gatherings, it was suggested yesterday that thousands of voters will still be expected to physically visit polling divisions to cast ballots at a time when officials have advised against super spreader events.

Mr Duncanson could only say efforts were underway to ensure voters have the safest experience possible. He also could not say where officials were in establishing a biometric voter’s card. The paper voter’s card will continue to be used, Mr Duncanson said.

Not only did the Parliamentary Elections Act 2020, passed last month, abolish the five-year register allowing for the 2017 register to continue, it also made provision for biometric voters’ cards to replace the traditional paper voters’ cards and counterfoils.

Registered voters who are 65 years and older can also vote as special voters in the advanced poll.

“Persons registered for the 2017 general election and who have not relocated to a different residence for a period of 90 days or more shall remain registered as a voter entitled to vote at an election on the continuous register unless his or her name has been removed from the register by the parliamentary commissioner,” Mr Duncanson said yesterday.

This also applies to Family Island residents who registered to vote for local government elections. Legal name changes also will be facilitated.

Asked how the department intended to deal with challenges it has had in the past regarding the organisation of the advanced poll and voters being turned away for dress code violations, Mr Duncanson said officials planned to learn from the discomfort experienced in the past, but did not directly address the dress code issue.

Applicants applying to register should provide proof of citizenship, must be 18 or older and not subject to legal incapacities. They should have also resided at their place of residency for three months or more.

Documentary proof includes a Bahamian passport, which is considered primary, or an old voter’s card. Where this document is used, officials are requesting that the applicant also present a valid birth certificate as proof of citizenship.

A Bahamian citizenship certificate or registration of naturalisation is also acceptable, in collaboration with a birth certificate.

Voter registration has been expanded and sectioned into three phases.

The first phase is registration at the Parliamentary Registration Department on Farrington Road, at the Freeport sub office in Grand Bahama and at the administrator’s offices on the Family Islands.

Phase two will entail the roll out of an additional seven registration centres throughout New Providence.

The centres include the main Post Office at Town Centre Mall, Grants Town Community Centre, South Beach Post Office, Elizabeth Estates Post Office, Carmichael Road Post Office, Cable Beach Post Office and the registration office on Farrington Road. In Grand Bahama eight centres have been chosen.

Phase three will be comprised of various pop-up locations, including Gambier, Adelaide and workplaces. This begins in March.

Mr Duncanson said this will take into consideration various COVID-19 safety protocols, especially where schools are used, ensuring sanitisation is carried out.