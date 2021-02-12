Harbour Island Man Charged With Shooting Death

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A HARBOUR ISLAND man was charged on Friday with murder in connection with a shooting incident last week that left another man in the settlement dead.

Clarington Bowleg, 29, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes charged with the death of Anthony Petit on February 5.

According to initial police reports, shortly after 10 pm, police on the island received reports of a shooting incident that occurred on Barrack Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying on the ground outside a residence with apparent gunshot wounds. Police said after the local doctor examined the body, he pronounced the victim dead.

Due to the nature of the charge, Bowleg was not required to enter a plea and the matter was adjourned to April 30 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

In the meantime, bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until that time.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Meanwhile, on Friday a teenager was also charged with murder in the Magistrate’s Court.

Kydero Richardson, 19, was accused of killing Jayvon Edwards on February 7.

Police said shortly before 9pm, they received reports of a stabbing incident that occurred at the intersection of Second Street and Palm Tree Avenue. As a result, a man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. The victim later died of his injuries.

Like Bowleg he was not required to enter a plea to the charge. He returns to court on April 23 for a service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Richardson will remain in custody until that time.